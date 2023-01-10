ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James talks his child, Abdul-Jabaar’s record in ESPN interview

By Carlos Mathis, Callie Cassick
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKorc_0k9jDiFn00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James aired Friday night.

Ravens visit Bengals with playoff seeding at stake

The interview aired at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to ESPN , James has just two more years in his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and is approaching to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s record. James has under 500 points to go before he can surpass Abdul-Jabaar.

DETOUR ALERT: Portion of Lamme Road to close for bridge construction project

James said he would like to be able to still compete at a championship level, but would also like to see his son, Bronny, on the hardwood, since he wants to play basketball at the NBA level.

In the interview, James told ESPN he sat out the last few games of the prior season with the Lakers because of an ankle injury. He added he did not think he would win if he returned to play during the season.

NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bengals-Bills canceled

The interview aired at the same time that the L.A. Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ESPN announced the interview in a Twitter post.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers star shares thoughts on possible Brandon Staley firing

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley increasingly finds himself on the hot seat after a brutal playoff collapse on Saturday, but one player is willing to endorse the coach publicly. Star defensive back Derwin James stood up for Staley on Sunday, one day after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a wild-card loss to... The post Chargers star shares thoughts on possible Brandon Staley firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Clean-up continues for Troup County as well as East Alabama, Central Alabama and other parts of Georgia. Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald visited Troup County today to give our viewers a live look at the damage from Thursday’s severe storms. You can take a look at the coverage in our video […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy