Russia Fires New Wave of Missiles at Ukraine After Hitting Kyiv Infrastructure
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia fired a second wave of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, forcing people to take cover as sirens blared across the country just hours after morning air strikes that hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv. Authorities in Mykolaiv, the western city of...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
Schumer Vows To Help Confirm Biden’s Pick For FAA Chief After System Debacle
The FAA was forced to ground thousands of flights last week after a mass outage of a key safety system.
Three Dead, 16 Hurt in Ammo Blast in Russian Region Near Ukraine
(Reuters) - An ammunition explosion caused by "careless" handling of a grenade in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine killed three soldiers and injured 16, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday. The blast occurred in a cultural centre repurposed for Russia's armed forces to store ammunition, state news...
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
Judge Rejects as 'Absurd' Trump Bid to Dismiss Rape Accuser's Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to...
Russia Says It Launched Missile Strikes Against Ukraine on Saturday
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian military and infrastructure sites the previous day. The ministry did not mention the city of Dnipro as a specific target of the strikes. Ukrainian authorities said more than 20 people were killed in a strike on an apartment complex in Dnipro on Saturday.
French President Macron: Iran's Latest Execution Is Heinous and Barbaric Act
PARIS (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Belarus Says Joint Air Force Drills With Russia Are Defensive Only
(Reuters) -Belarus' Security Council said on Sunday that joint air force drills with Russia, due to run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, were defensive in nature and would focus on reconnaissance missions and how to thwart a potential attack, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The exercises were "exclusively...
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
Thousands of Israelis Rally Against Netanyahu Government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
Sri Lanka Catholic Church Hails Supreme Court Order for Ex-President Over Bombings
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people. The civil case brought by families of the victims charged...
UK to Supply Tanks to Ukraine as Russian Missiles Hit Kyiv
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Ten people were wounded, including two children, in the southeastern city of...
Congo's Army Says Church Bomb Kills 6, Extremists Suspected
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.
IMF's Georgieva Confirms Ghana Seeking Debt Treatment Under G20 Common Framework
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday confirmed that Ghana has sought debt treatment under the Common Framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies. Reuters reported that Ghana requested on Tuesday to restructure its bilateral debt under the Common Framework platform supported by...
Islamic State Claims Congo Church Attack
(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese town of Kasindi that killed at least five people and wounded 15 wounded, the group said on its account on Telegram. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew...
