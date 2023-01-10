Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience
The "Hunters" star's anecdote had a surprise ending that left Jimmy Fallon doubling over.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Scarlet, takes on new role in 'Tulsa King' as a horse caretaker
Actor Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Scarlet Stallone, appears as a horse caregiver in Paramount+'s "Tulsa King." At 20, she's the youngest of Stallone's daughters.
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
ComicBook
Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76
Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Sylvester Stallone says 'Tulsa King' could mark the last time he acts in his own projects: 'This might be my swan song'
The actor, who going all the way back to "Rocky" has starred in projects he's also involved in creatively, might be changing things up.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
John Wayne Created His ‘Flawless’ Hero Image From a ‘Weakness He Couldn’t Hide’
'The Green Berets' actor John Wayne felt the need to create a 'flawless' hero on the screen to compensate for a real-life regret.
