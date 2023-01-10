Read full article on original website
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
Apple Insider
MGG Wireless Charging Station review: You get what you pay for
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The MGG Wireless Charging Station shows that, just because the product is compatible withMagSafe, doesn't mean it's great. MagSafe works with iPhone 12 devices or later, and allows you to connect different accessories magnetically...
Apple Insider
Apple will provide more transparency on App Store removals
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Activist investors have called on Apple to provide more detail onApp Store removals, and the company has agreed — but only for certain disclosures. Led by US investor Azzad Asset Management and British...
AOL Corp
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Apple Insider
HBO Max hikes subscription price as it deletes content
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The price of ad-free HBO Max is increasing starting on January 12, happening after a year of the service removing content from the service. "Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new...
Digital Trends
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
Apple Insider
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
Apple Insider
New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen onMacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
Apple Insider
Frustrated with IPad, can't even get logged in demands WIFI
Hello! I was given an IPAD by a family member, I don't want to use this myself but sell it online. I'd just like to be able to get on the system so I can tell what model it is and OS level, software, etc, in order to sell the item.
Apple Stock: The Path To $3 Trillion In 2023
Apple stock was valued at nearly $3 trillion exactly one year ago, but the share price took a 30%-plus dive in the 12 months that followed. How could the milestone be reached in 2023?
How to Unlock an iPad Without a Password
Maybe you can’t remember your iPad password or the kids disabled it by typing an incorrect combination too many times. Either way, all hope is not lost. You can, in fact, unlock your iPad without a password—it might be one of the many things you didn’t know your iPad could do.
Apple Insider
New Microsoft 365 Basic subscription is only $20 per year
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ahead of launching its Microsoft 365mobile app for iOS at the end of January 2023, Microsoft has announced a new Basic subscription tier. It comes with less storage than the current Microsoft 365 tiers, and only with web and mobile apps rather than desktop ones, but it also costs $2 a month.
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Analyst Report On CES 2023
One of Apple’s best-known expert has shared his takeaways from CES 2023. Here’s how the Cupertino company could benefit from the big innovation themes playing out in the tech space.
Apple Insider
Rosenblatt cuts AAPL target to $165 on iPhone production & economic situation
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While retaining its advice to buy Apple stock, Rosenblatt Securities has reduced its target price by $24, citing iPhone production delays and "macro services headwinds." In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, the...
Apple Insider
Apple says it is committed to book narrators, expands AI reading anyway
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has detailed how its AI-powered digital narration for books will expand, but says it is "committed to celebrating" human-read audiobooks too. In early January 2023, Apple Books very quietly release myriad audiobooks with...
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 $24.99 (90% off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now through Monday,AppleInsider readers can grab the lowest price ever on a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license. For a limited time only, save 90% on a Microsoft Office Home...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is normally $999, but today it’s just $269
Massive discounts on incredible products? That’s what we live for. Apparently Lenovo does too, as they are offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout:
Apple Insider
Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will help lead Apple TV+
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Peter Stern's departure, Oliver Schusser, vice president ofApple Music and Beats, will now help manage Apple TV+. On Thursday, a new report from Business Insider revealed the news. Eddy Cue, SVP of Services...
TrustedReviews
The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon
You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
Apple Insider
MoviePass returns, backed by cryptocurrency firm
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Previously a disastrously failed service offering cut-price movie theater tickets, MoviePass is attempting to return with new crypto backers, and a plan to help fund film production. At least cryptocurrency sounded like a good...
