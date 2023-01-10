Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?

4 DAYS AGO