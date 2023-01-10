ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner's Office
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Seneca woman exploited, stole money from vulnerable adult in rehab facility, officials say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Friday and charged with taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in a rehabilitation facility, officials said. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Misty A. Revis, 37, of Seneca, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC

