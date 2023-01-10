Read full article on original website
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Greenwood Co. inmates to be trained to use Narcan, identify overdose signs
Cornerstone partnered with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office to try to prevent overdose deaths.
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve Shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one person on New Year’s Eve. Officers said one of the suspects, 24-year-old Christian Drane, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
WYFF4.com
Seneca woman exploited, stole money from vulnerable adult in rehab facility, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Friday and charged with taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in a rehabilitation facility, officials said. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Misty A. Revis, 37, of Seneca, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
FOX Carolina
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
FBI investigation underway at Greenville Co. medical building
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at Premier Medical Services and Diversified Medical Healthcare on Pelham Road.
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
FOX Carolina
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
