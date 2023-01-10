ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 golfers have made $50 million on the PGA Tour, and it might be a while until there's a 14th

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXx76_0k9jC0Rj00
Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

There are 13 golfers in PGA Tour history who have reached the $50 million plateau.

It may be a while until we see a 14th.

Even with the massive increase in prize money coming in 2023, there’s a variety of reasons why we may not see No. 14 for some time.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jason Day are the most recent golfers to reach $50 million. Adam Scott, meanwhile, just became the seventh to reach $60 million.

They are part of an exclusive group headlined by Tiger Woods, whose $120 million (and counting) will likely stay No. 1 a while. Nos. 2 and 3 on the list – Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson – are now members of the LIV Golf League. Nos. 4 and 5 are PGA Tour Champions stalwarts these days.

Ranking Golfer Money

1 Tiger Woods $120,895,206

2 Phil Mickelson $94,955,060

3 Dustin Johnson $74,897,059

4 Jim Furyk $71,507,269

5 Vijay Singh $71,236,216

6 Rory McIlroy $68,064,549

7 Adam Scott $59,873,599

8 Justin Rose $57,432,647

9 Matt Kuchar $55,183,496

10 Sergio Garcia $54,433,395

11 Jordan Spieth $52,791,175

12 Justin Thomas $50,953,830

13 Jason Day $50,791,670

Jason Day is 13th and the last on the list of the current $50 million earners. Right below him is Ernie Els, tantalizingly close at $49,339,400, just $660,600 away. Now a regular on the Champions circuit, Els’ days making money on the “regular” Tour are probably over.

Then it’s Bubba Watson at No. 15 at $48,049,778, also now a member of LIV Golf. Behind him is Zach Johnson (16) at $47,768,230, Davis Love III (17) at $44,959,243 and Steve Stricker (18) is at $44,936,354.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23s8r2_0k9jC0Rj00
Webb Simpson practices at the TPC Southwind driving range ahead of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Network)

Perhaps the next $50 million man will be Webb Simpson. He’s still more than $5 million away ($44,260,188 so far) but at age 37 probably has some good earning years left.

Stewart Cink is No. 20 on the money list at $42,847,649, with Rickie Fowler at No. 21. With $42,355,591 in earnings, Fowler, 34, no doubt has time on his side, if he can rekindle his game.

Fowler made just $1,072,929 in 22 events (13 made cuts) last season and just $3,110,142 combined over his last three seasons. This compared to what Fowler earned per season the ten years prior:

  • $3,945,810
  • $4,235,237
  • $6,083,197
  • $2,713,563
  • $5,773,430
  • $4,806,117
  • $1,816,742
  • $3,066,293
  • $2,084,681
  • $2,857,108

The next three on the list are Charles Howell III ($42,025,458), David Toms ($41,901,709) and Brandt Snedeker ($40,539,179).

Maybe the next $50 million man is the most recent $40 million man: Hideki Matsuyama. Now at $40,439,137, he is No. 25 on the all-time list and just 30 years old. His 31st birthday is Feb. 25 and he’s expected to be a force on the Tour for years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub

Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years

A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about her star-studded charity event, what intrigues her about the 2023 LPGA season, her pick for Pebble Beach and the best swing on tour

One of golf’s great traditions to ring in the New Year is the wildly successful Morgan & Friends charity event, which raised just shy of $1 million this year for the fight against breast cancer. Every January, Morgan Pressel brings some of the biggest stars on the LPGA to...
BOCA RATON, FL
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry calls on young guns to help McIlroy and Rahm amid LIV uncertainty

Shane Lowry says Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are currently the best players in the world as he called on Europe's young guns to "step up" when it's go-time at the Ryder Cup. Lowry was selected to be part of the Great Britain and Ireland side led by Tommy Fleetwood in this week's Hero Cup.
Golf.com

Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes

When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever

Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
thegolfnewsnet.com

Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard

There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour caddie saves player from taking a dip at Sony Open!

PGA Tour player Mackenzie Hughes was faced with a tricky shot during the second round of the Sony Open. The Canadian pro had an unfortunate break when his tee shot on the second hole at Waialae Country Club came to rest in an awkward spot. His golf ball came tantalisingly...
golfmagic.com

USGA chief exec Mike Whan on "real shame" of LIV Golf and ongoing DOJ probe

The chief executive of the USGA has given a boost to LIV Golf players as he revealed what he believes is "the real shame" about the impact of the breakaway tour. Mike Whan recently joined Bloomberg's Business of Sport podcast to discuss a number of topics. Those included how COVID-19...
Golf Digest

Even the PGA Tour's 'Short Game Chef' has turned to speed training—and it's paying off

Parker McLachlin may be known as the "Short Game Chef," but he's hitting a pretty long ball these days. And through one round at the 2023 Sony Open, it's certainly paid off. The Hawaii native and a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach in recent years is making his 13th start at the tournament, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption. But on Thursday when he shot an one-under 69, it was the first time that he had broken 70 in the opening round of the event. And it wasn't hard to spot the reason why.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth joins RV life on PGA Tour, riding high after 6-under opening round at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Jordan Spieth’s new RV is waiting for him back on the mainland, but he’s still riding high at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Spieth carded seven birdies Thursday en route to shooting 6-under 64, one off his career low at Waialae Country Club, and tied for the lead with veteran Chris Kirk, who is winless on the PGA Tour since 2015, and rookie Taylor Montgomery when play was suspended due to darkness.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy