Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fatal accident kills one pedestrian

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Two-month sentence for B & E

The man police say was responsible for the robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels more than a year ago was sentenced to two months in jail for an unrelated incident. Online records showed Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg was sentenced to a year in jail for credit card fraud with all but two months suspended during a hearing this morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night

A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania

On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Search on for Woodstock man

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
WOODSTOCK, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man indicted on drug charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

