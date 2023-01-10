Read full article on original website
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
q101online.com
Two-month sentence for B & E
The man police say was responsible for the robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels more than a year ago was sentenced to two months in jail for an unrelated incident. Online records showed Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg was sentenced to a year in jail for credit card fraud with all but two months suspended during a hearing this morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
WSLS
Lynchburg minor arrested after police presence puts schools on lockouts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A minor in Lynchburg has been arrested after a search warrant was executed, which caused two schools in the area to go into lockouts on Thursday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Jan. 12 at 10:28 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
fredericksburg.today
Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania
On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead as vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Albemarle County
A vehicle struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road on Friday night, killing one, according to Albemarle County Police. The other pedestrian was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment as a result of the 6:48 p.m. accident. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating...
VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
wfxrtv.com
Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
wsvaonline.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
cbs19news
Greene County man indicted on drug charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
WDBJ7.com
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
