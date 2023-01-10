The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO