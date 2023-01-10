Read full article on original website
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY
Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
New Exciting Raw Bar Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley
Fans of the original Bruynswick Inn Restaurant, I am sure were sad when they found out late last year that the restaurant was up for sale. The last dinner served there according to their Facebook page was served on December 8th, 2022. Comments left behind on the page wished the old owners good luck.
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Food Network Featured Hudson Valley Restaurant Expands in 2023
A very popular Hudson Valley-based BBQ spot has made an exciting announcement about expanding its reach in the area with a new Rockland County location and surprised fans with the news of a new steakhouse. 'Brothers' Branch BBQ To Rockland County, Announce Brothers Steak. For those unfamiliar with Brothers Barbecue,...
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Coming Soon? Route 9 Poughkeepsie’s Newest Cantina & Nightclub?
Hungry Hudson Valley residents are anxiously awaiting more information about a new restaurant and alleged nightclub that will soon be opening in a highly visible Route 9 Poughkeepsie location. Over the past several years, locals have watched a number of businesses like International Buffet and Golden Corral transform the Rt....
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
Looking For a Speakeasy in the Hudson Valley? Head Out to Pine Bush, NY
If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for a unique place to grab a drink here in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you most likely have your go-to bar and restaurant, but that can get boring right?. How cool would it be to stumble upon a speakeasy, with 1920s vibes...
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New York...
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Hudson Valley Family Owned Diner Uncovers Piece of the Past
Feeling nostalgic and looking back at the past can be comforting especially when it's focused on good memories. Often, we may think about a happy memory with a family member, a place that we used to enjoy visiting or even a feeling that brightened our day. We may remember our...
