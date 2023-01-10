ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY

Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
FISHKILL, NY
New Exciting Raw Bar Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley

Fans of the original Bruynswick Inn Restaurant, I am sure were sad when they found out late last year that the restaurant was up for sale. The last dinner served there according to their Facebook page was served on December 8th, 2022. Comments left behind on the page wished the old owners good luck.
WALLKILL, NY
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York

The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
BREWSTER, NY
