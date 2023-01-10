Veteran New Hampshire firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. — A veteran New Hampshire firefighter died in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, officials said.

Todd J. Berube, an active-duty lieutenant and paramedic in the town of Hudson, passed away from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Professional Firefighters of Hudson announced in a Facebook post.

The crash happened in the area of Rocco’s Pizza Bar & Grill on Derry Road. Video from the scene showed a motorcycle resting in the street and several investigators collecting evidence.

Berube had been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

In a statement, the Hudson Fire Department said, “We wish to offer Todd’s family, friends and coworkers our most sincere condolences as we all process this tremendous loss. We respectfully ask for privacy for Todd’s family during this difficult time.”

Berube previously worked as a firefighter in Milford. He was also a member of the Litchfield Fire Department, where he served since January 2020.

Details regarding services will be released when finalized.

There were no additional details immediately available.

