Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
Apple prepares HomeKit architecture rollout redo in iOS 16.3 beta
After halting its rollout of HomeKit's new architecture in iOS 16.2, Apple has resumed testing of the platform, with it resurfacing in the iOS 16.3 beta. Screenshots from the iOS 16.3 beta show there is...
New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen
On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen on MacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
Lowest price ever: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 $24.99 (90% off)
Now through Monday, AppleInsider readers can grab the lowest price ever on a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license. For a limited time only, save 90% on a Microsoft Office Home...
Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for $1,099 for a limited time
The exclusive discount knocks the upgraded M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory to $1,099, plus $40 off AppleCare. AppleInsider readers can exclusively save $100 on Apple's M1 MacBook Air with a 7-core GPU,...
HBO Max hikes subscription price as it deletes content
The price of ad-free HBO Max is increasing starting on January 12, happening after a year of the service removing content from the service. "Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new...
Apple's Services penetration isn't high despite years of growth
Apple's Services business is continuing to see year-on-year quarterly growth, with over 900 million users paying for subscriptions on Apple's platform as of October. Despite this, Apple's Services still aren't penetrating the user base as much as it should, at least according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
Frustrated with IPad, can't even get logged in demands WIFI
Hello! I was given an IPAD by a family member, I don't want to use this myself but sell it online. I'd just like to be able to get on the system so I can tell what model it is and OS level, software, etc, in order to sell the item.
MGG Wireless Charging Station review: You get what you pay for
The MGG Wireless Charging Station shows that, just because the product is compatible with MagSafe, doesn't mean it's great. MagSafe works with iPhone 12 devices or later, and allows you to connect different accessories magnetically...
Daily Deals Jan. 13: $410 off MacBook Pro, 44% off Apple Smart Keyboard, 20% off Xbox Series S & more
The hottest deals we found today include a Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch for $200, AirPods 2 for $99.99, $255 off a Samsung 64GB Chromebook Plus, $1,090 savings on an HP 13.3-inch EliteBook Laptop, and 68% off a Solar Power Bank Qi Wireless Charger.
New Microsoft 365 Basic subscription is only $20 per year
Ahead of launching its Microsoft 365 mobile app for iOS at the end of January 2023, Microsoft has announced a new Basic subscription tier. It comes with less storage than the current Microsoft 365 tiers, and only with web and mobile apps rather than desktop ones, but it also costs $2 a month.
Apple plans fix for iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug
Apple has confirmed that it is investigating reports of single and multiple horizontal lines appearing on startup screen of the iPhone 14 Pro. As previously reported, the issue affects both the iPhone 14 Pro and...
iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo? 5 Effective Methods Are Here
This is how to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo, including a Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system repair, to get your mobile device booting and running once again. One of the worst things to happen...
Hands on with all the best HomeKit gear announced so far this year
We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with Apple HomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers. All of the items we're highlighting...
HumanCentric Workflow Desk review: a fantastic, albeit pricey standing desk
Effortlessly switch between standing and sitting while you work with the attractive and easy-to-use Workflow Desk. The human body is designed to move, which can be difficult if you've got a desk job. That's...
Oakywood Magsafe Collection Review: perfect for a home office
Using sustainable wood detailing, the Oakywood Magsafe Collection provides aesthetically pleasing MagSafe docking stations that would be a great fit in the home or office of those who appreciate expert, handcrafted wooden carpentry from an eco-friendly brand.
New OtterBox iPhone 14 cases celebrate Chinese New Year
OtterBox has released a limited-edition iPhone case for the Year of the Rabbit to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The Lumen Series CNY case features traditional red and gold colors with a rabbit design that...
Amazon's $500 price drop on Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is the best ever
Amazon's $500 price cut on the M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is the steepest to date, bringing the premium laptop down to $2,999.99. The $2,999.99 price on the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro in Silver is...
Rosenblatt cuts AAPL target to $165 on iPhone production & economic situation
While retaining its advice to buy Apple stock, Rosenblatt Securities has reduced its target price by $24, citing iPhone production delays and "macro services headwinds." In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, the...
Mobile app market hit by users spending less money on games, but increasing time
App stores from every manufacturer are seeing a revenue decrease driven by gaming, as consumers spent less on in-app purchases. Analysts estimate that App Store revenue was down year-over-year in December 2022, and the...
