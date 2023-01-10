Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
2023 MLK march preparations underway at Pittman-Sullivan Park
San Antonio – Organizers spent the weekend preparing for San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march that is set for Monday. March 2020 is the last time the Martin Luther King, Jr. commission held an in-person march. Coordinators say there was an estimated 300,000 people in attendance. This year, organizers anticipate an additional 100,000 people.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: President of UTSA , Dr. Taylor Eighmy, discusses university growth
SAN ANTONIO – Over recent years and months, UTSA has seen an impressive downtown expansion, an emphasis on computer science, and of course, the football team’s success. Dr. Taylor Eighmy, President of UTSA, joined Leading SA to talk about what has helped with the growth and what comes next.
KSAT 12
Ride VIA free to San Antonio’s MLK March on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide free public transportation to the upcoming MLK March and Celebration. VIA will be giving rides to the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Those who wish to participate can find the free shuttles at Freeman Coliseum,...
KSAT 12
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers
UVALDE – We are less than a month out from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. In a change this year, rodeo officials are hosting a qualifier competition in Uvalde rather than having the rodeo be invitation-only. After more than a year of hard work and thousands of...
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
KSAT 12
Freedom Walk to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in its own way
SAN ANTONIO – Following the same route for Monday’s MLK March, the Freedom Walk this Saturday will cover a lot of ground over those nearly two miles. “From Proclamation to Legislation to Manifestation” is the theme of the -second-annual Freedom Walk, a Dreamweek event depicting civil rights milestones.
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
San Antonio's Fiesta Brand spices founder Clifton Bolner dead at 94
Clifton Bolner launched Bolner's Fiesta Spices in 1955.
San Antonio birria-based food truck to open first restaurant
The food truck will stay too.
KSAT 12
Want to run for San Antonio City Council? Applications can be filed Jan. 18-Feb. 17
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents interested in running for City Council can file their application starting Wednesday. The San Antonio Office of the City Clerk will host a City Council Candidate Application Day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. Applications can be filed at the Office of...
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
San Antonio-based Stout House plans two new locations on the city's far West Side
Both are situated just south of Government Canyon State Park and will open this spring.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
TikTok creator teams up with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host blood drive
SAN ANTONIO — South Texas Blood and Tissue has teamed up with TikTok creator Chancla Academy to host a blood drive here in San Antonio. The blood drive began at 11 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 4 p.m. Those who donate will receive a Chancla Academy/STB&T shirt, a fleece blanket, a Torchy's Taco coupon and they will be entered to win a PS5.
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
