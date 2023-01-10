ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

2023 MLK march preparations underway at Pittman-Sullivan Park

San Antonio – Organizers spent the weekend preparing for San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march that is set for Monday. March 2020 is the last time the Martin Luther King, Jr. commission held an in-person march. Coordinators say there was an estimated 300,000 people in attendance. This year, organizers anticipate an additional 100,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ride VIA free to San Antonio’s MLK March on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide free public transportation to the upcoming MLK March and Celebration. VIA will be giving rides to the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Those who wish to participate can find the free shuttles at Freeman Coliseum,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers

UVALDE – We are less than a month out from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. In a change this year, rodeo officials are hosting a qualifier competition in Uvalde rather than having the rodeo be invitation-only. After more than a year of hard work and thousands of...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Freedom Walk to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in its own way

SAN ANTONIO – Following the same route for Monday’s MLK March, the Freedom Walk this Saturday will cover a lot of ground over those nearly two miles. “From Proclamation to Legislation to Manifestation” is the theme of the -second-annual Freedom Walk, a Dreamweek event depicting civil rights milestones.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio

The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
HOUSTON, TX
addictedtovacation.com

7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

