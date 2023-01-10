The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.

WESTBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO