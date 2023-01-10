Read full article on original website
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner
The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
NHPS: Bus Drivers, Monitors Wanted
Financial concerns and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have left the North Haven Public School District (NHPS) with a shortage of bus drivers and monitors for its students. Nationwide, many school districts are experiencing a bus driver shortage, and many educational institutions closed their doors to in-person learning as...
First Place Finishes, Standout Performances Highlight Branford Girls’ Track at the Jim Barber Invitational
The Branford girls’ indoor track and field team competed at the James Barber Invitational meet at SCSU on Jan. 11. Although there were quite a few schools participating in the competition, the Hornets saw a number of top finishes over the course of the day. Joelle Budz came in...
Old Saybrook Boys’ Basketball Breaks Even in Games vs. Morgan, East Hampton
On Jan. 10, the Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team had a meeting with Morgan, in which the Rams lost by a score of 74-54. On the Old Saybrook side, Aaron Tolve had 21 points to lead the scoring, while Bradley Kulmann added nine points. London Sweeney also contributed with seven points.
Yellowjackets Boys’ Hockey Shows Toughness In Two Competitive Games
On Jan. 11, the East Haven boys’ ice hockey co-op team played a close game at home vs. the West Haven Co-op, falling by a score of 3-2. Michael Savo opened up the scoring in the game, with a goal assisted by John D’Albero at the 9:29 mark of the first period, to give East Haven an early 1-0 lead. West Haven responded, however, as Micahel Madera scored at the 10:45 mark, with Jayden Spreyer on the assist. It was an even contest heading into the locker room.
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track Team Sees Many Personal Records at Jim Barber Invitational
On Jan. 11, the Branford boys’ indoor track and field team competed in the Jim Barber Invitational at SCSU. The Hornets had a variety of standout performances, as they look towards the second half of the season. Colin Donahoe had an outstanding performance in the 1000 Meters, recording a...
H-K Boys’ Hoops Takes Strong Wins Over Westbrook, North Branford
The Haddam-Killingworth boys’ basketball team took on The Academy of Computer Science and Engineering on the road on Jan. 10, taking a loss by a score of 77-64. Blake Kamoen continued to stay on a roll for the Cougars, as he put up 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Crayton followed with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five assists.
