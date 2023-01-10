Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
iheart.com
One Person Killed in Crash Near Williamsburg Thursday
(Iowa County, IA) -- One person is dead after a crash near Williamsburg Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 1pm after a Jeep crashed into the back of an Iowa Department of Transportation plow doing work in the area. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash, but the name of the driver has not yet been released. The DOT plow driver was not hurt. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, but no additional injuries have been reported.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
iheart.com
Marion Police Investigate a Death in The City
On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated and the victim has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her 15-year-old daughter on a transit bus, causing injury
Allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter while riding a bus has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to a fight on an Iowa City Transit bus parked on Mormon Trek Boulevard in front of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments just before 2:15 Friday afternoon. Investigators determined that 31-year-old Takyra Howard had hit her 15-year-old daughter several times, causing a cut on her lip and a scratch on her left eye.
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Identify Victim of Fatal Weekend Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police identify the victim of a fatal weekend shooting. Police say 22 year-old Mohamed Tawfik was shot in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 7:30pm and found Tawfik in the driver's seat. Investigators say he'd been shot and was unresponsive to treatment at the scene. Tawfik was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and the case remains under investigation.
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
iheart.com
One Killed Tuesday in Johnson County Crash
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-380 Tuesday. The ISP says traffic had slowed south of the Swisher exit around 11:30am Tuesday. A semi had slowed down, following the flow of traffic, when a vehicle crashed into the back of the semi. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash. So far the name of the driver has not been released.
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
iheart.com
Driver Killed In I-380-Crash In Johnson County
(Johnson County, IA) -- One person is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in Johnson County. The State Patrol says the driver of a car rear-ended a semi during slow traffic on northbound I-380 before 11:30 this (Tuesday) morning. The ISP says traffic was slow due to a towing operation. The rear-end collision happened at MM 6 near the Swisher exit. The name of the person killed has not been released yet.
K9 finds meth in car, loaded gun was in SUV, police allege
Two suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police served a warrant and allegedly found meth and a gun in vehicles. According to court records, 29-year-old Hannah Millett faces charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and controlled substance violation; and 25-year-old Tanner Esmoil faces charges of […]
