(Iowa County, IA) -- One person is dead after a crash near Williamsburg Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 1pm after a Jeep crashed into the back of an Iowa Department of Transportation plow doing work in the area. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash, but the name of the driver has not yet been released. The DOT plow driver was not hurt. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, but no additional injuries have been reported.

WILLIAMSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO