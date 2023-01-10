Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Related
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
Nikola Vucevic a double-double machine for Chicago Bulls: Tracking USC players in the NBA
The USC basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 10 former Trojans playing in the league this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring. Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past couple weeks. Players are listed in ...
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl could be on the move ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline as he continues to draw heavy interest around the league.
76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday
Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Lakers.
“That just ate at me to hear people say that” - Magic Johnson once revealed how he reacted when people said Larry Bird was better than him
Magic Johnson hated the fact that his Los Angeles Lakers lost to Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Gambler loses massive $1.4 million bet on Chargers-Jaguars game
The Chargers weren’t the only ones who lost big. One bettor wasted a massive $1.4 million wager after betting on San Diego before the Jaguars mounted an epic comeback to beat Jacksonville 31-30, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell. The Chargers came into Saturday’s game as 3.5-point favorites and had a big cushion at one point: a 27-0 lead in the first half that seemed would keep on growing – especially with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing three first-quarter interceptions. The unlucky gambler would’ve only made a net profit of $11,200 – .8 percent of the total wage – if the Chargers won. It’s unknown who originally placed the bet. The Jaguars will either face the Chiefs or Bills next weekend, with their matchup being decided by the outcome of the Bengals-Ravens game on Sunday night.
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one.
Peter DeBoer returns to Sin City as Stars meet Golden Knights
Peter DeBoer will coach his first game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas since his firing by Vegas last May
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0