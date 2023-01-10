ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Gambler loses massive $1.4 million bet on Chargers-Jaguars game

The Chargers weren’t the only ones who lost big. One bettor wasted a massive $1.4 million wager after betting on San Diego before the Jaguars mounted an epic comeback to beat Jacksonville 31-30, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell.  The Chargers came into Saturday’s game as 3.5-point favorites and had a big cushion at one point: a 27-0 lead in the first half that seemed would keep on growing – especially with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing three first-quarter interceptions. The unlucky gambler would’ve only made a net profit of $11,200 – .8 percent of the total wage – if the Chargers won. It’s unknown who originally placed the bet. The Jaguars will either face the Chiefs or Bills next weekend, with their matchup being decided by the outcome of the Bengals-Ravens game on Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy