The Miami Dolphins travel to Buffalo on Sunday with a good news/bad news scenario going. The good news is, Miami made the playoffs in coach Mike McDaniel’s first season. The bad news is, the Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson. Buffalo opened as around a 9.5-point favorite in this matchup, but ballooned up to 13.5 once it was announced Thompson would get the start. Though these teams played two tight games in the regular season, it’s hard to come up with a scenario in which we will see a third. Even with two stud receivers, Miami’s offense isn’t...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO