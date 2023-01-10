ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, suspect in custody

A sheriff's deputy was shot Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital and was in serious condition Friday night, the sheriff's department reported. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No further details were immediately provided.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS News

Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore on the power of second chances

A former Army captain, bestselling author, anti-poverty advocate and first-time political candidate, Wes Moore will be sworn in this week as Maryland's first African American governor. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Moore about his unique career path to the governor's residence in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Remains found of SW Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS - The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS News

MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Transcript: Rep. Chris Stewart on "Face the Nation," Jan. 15, 2023

REP. CHRIS STEWART (R-UTAH): Good morning. MARGARET BRENNAN: You sit on the Intelligence Committee, which has asked for more information from the Director of National Intelligence in regard to the Biden documents. But when you were on CNN last week, you said you really doubt that there's something that could endanger national security here. Do you think this is just an overreaction to the story?
UTAH STATE
