Southern California deputy shot, suspect in custody
A sheriff's deputy was shot Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital and was in serious condition Friday night, the sheriff's department reported. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No further details were immediately provided.
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore on the power of second chances
A former Army captain, bestselling author, anti-poverty advocate and first-time political candidate, Wes Moore will be sworn in this week as Maryland's first African American governor. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Moore about his unique career path to the governor's residence in Annapolis.
Will California storms help break historic drought?
California has been pummeled by extreme weather for days. But will the deluge help break the West's historic drought? Ben Tracey takes a look.
Minnesota man gives up desk job to open dogsled business
Jack Christopher traded in a desk job for a dogsled business. The owner of Silent Run Adventures now has a team of 26 Siberian huskies. CBS Minnesota's John Lauritsen reports.
People hid in bathtubs, shipping container as deadly storm tore through Alabama and Georgia
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday's storm are emerging as residents...
Remains found of SW Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS - The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
An update on our Counting the Vote story | 60 Minutes
After the 2020 election, Bill Whitaker reported on how Pennsylvania election officials averted ballot box chaos. One of those officials, Philadelphia’s lone Republican election commissioner, has been honored for his work.
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
California storms: Record rainfall and more snow, but end of "parade of storms" is in sight
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting new evacuation orders over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. And more is expected Sunday night into Monday, as another atmospheric river hits the drenched state. Bands of thunderstorms with gusty winds...
Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse
MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
Single Maine ticket wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket sold in Maine claimed the $1.35 billion jackpot Friday night, the fourth largest in lottery history.
Goldman says administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Rep. Daniel Goldman, a Democrat from New York, discusses how the administration is reacting to the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's home and former office.
"Nonsense" that Biden didn't know he had classified documents, Stewart says
Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said President Biden had to know he had classified documents, and discussed controversial new GOP Rep. George Santos of New York.
Transcript: Rep. Chris Stewart on "Face the Nation," Jan. 15, 2023
REP. CHRIS STEWART (R-UTAH): Good morning. MARGARET BRENNAN: You sit on the Intelligence Committee, which has asked for more information from the Director of National Intelligence in regard to the Biden documents. But when you were on CNN last week, you said you really doubt that there's something that could endanger national security here. Do you think this is just an overreaction to the story?
