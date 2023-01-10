ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Monitor

Judges can deny ill inmates compassionate release in ‘extraordinary’ cases, high court says

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ps3xp_0k9j9txt00

The ruling aims to clarify a 2020 state law that requires incarcerated people to show they are physically incapacitated and pose no public safety risk in order to secure compassionate release from prison. (Photo by Darrin Klimek/Getty Images)

Two years after legislators rewrote New Jersey’s compassionate release law to free more gravely ill inmates, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday that judges still have discretion to deny release if “extraordinary aggravating factors” justify keeping inmates jailed.

Incarcerated people convicted of particularly heinous, cruel, or depraved offenses, those whose victims were vulnerable because of disability or age, and those whose crimes targeted government or law enforcement should face tougher scrutiny in their bids for release, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in the unanimous opinion.

“Absent one or more extraordinary aggravating factors, inmates who are otherwise eligible should be granted compassionate release,” Rabner wrote.

Judges also must consider the harm suffered by victims in deciding release, even in cases where inmates have proven, as the law requires, that they’re physically incapacitated and pose no public safety risk, Rabner noted.

“Victim testimony is relevant to the ultimate question whether to grant compassionate release,” he wrote. “Otherwise, testimony from victims would be little more than a potentially cathartic but hollow exercise; victims could speak, but their words would have little if any effect.”

Monday’s decision was the second time the court sought to clarify the new law, which took effect in February 2021 after Gov. Phil Murphy signed it.

The old law limited who could apply for compassionate release, barring people convicted of murder, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and other serious crimes. It consequently was rarely used, with fewer than five people using it to gain release between 2015 and 2019.

Legislators replaced it with a new law that applies to all incarcerated people, regardless of what offense landed them behind bars. Besides freeing debilitatingly ill inmates, the new law was intended to reduce the prison population and cut health care costs in a financially strapped system.

The new law also transferred the power to grant release from the state parole board to the courts, a change that has resulted in several court challenges as judges try to hew to legislators’ intent.

Last August, the Supreme Court ruled in one challenge that gravely ill inmates seeking freedom under the law don’t have to prove they are wholly, permanently physically incapacitated to get out of prison.

In this week’s opinion, the court consolidated the challenges of two incarcerated people who petitioned for release because they are permanently bedridden and require round-the-clock care:

  • A woman identified as A.M. with end-stage multiple sclerosis, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband in 2010.
  • Eddie L. Oliver, aka Al-Damany Kamau, with maladies not detailed in the ruling, who was condemned to prison for life for gunning down Newark Detective John Sczyrek in an Essex County courthouse to prevent him from testifying in his brother’s and cousin’s criminal cases. Oliver, using a gun a probation employee smuggled into the courthouse for him, also shot and wounded two other officers, attempted to kill a third, and planned to kill the judge, according to the ruling.

In A.M.’s case, a trial judge denied her petition for release, but an appellate judge reversed that decision and approved her release. Rabner affirmed the appellate ruling.

In Oliver’s case, a trial judge declared Oliver “committed perhaps one of the most heinous, brutal, bold, cold-blooded premeditated murders ever committed in Essex County” and denied his bid for release. Oliver appealed and Rabner sided with the trial judge, saying his crimes show the type of extraordinary aggravating circumstances that justify his continued incarceration.

The ruling does not identify A.M. by name, it says, because courts cannot identify defendants in compassionate release proceedings if they are detailing their medical conditions. It identifies Oliver because of the extensive media coverage of his case but limits the description of his medical condition.

The Office of the Public Defender represented Oliver and A.M.

“We’re pleased the court recognized that the impetus of the Compassionate Release Act was to increase the number of individuals granted compassionate release,” Assistant Deputy Public Defender Alison Gifford said. “We believe that the court’s opinion — which held that extraordinary aggravating circumstances must exist to deny release to those who meet statute’s medical and public safety criteria — will help carry out the Legislature’s intent and permit our state’s sickest inmates to be released.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Judges can deny ill inmates compassionate release in ‘extraordinary’ cases, high court says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 15

Larry Sabin
4d ago

The only compassion being shown is to the prison system bottom line, as they shift the inmates health care cost to other providers. If their discharge practices hold true to form those released will not have their care needs met for days or weeks after discharge, so it may be a death sentence anyway. Many will cheer at that, as they are just criminals, and somehow deserve it.

Reply
2
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
KENTUCKY STATE
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE
Upworthy

Woman who spent 6 years in prison reveals stories of her life as an inmate

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 17, 2021. It has since been updated. The justice system is built to create a just society that benefits everyone but in most cases, they can be a problem in itself. Incarceration is a huge problem in America and rather than rehabilitate, individuals are most often forced to become repeat offenders, getting caught up in a vicious cycle. People held in jails are subject to horrible treatment. While most of the general public's knowledge of the jail system is based on pop culture, the stories coming out of jail can be infinitely worse. Jessica Kent who is 31 and lives in Chicago knows too well. She ended up in prison after suffering from drug addiction. She was jailed for the first time at the age of 17 for the criminal sales of a controlled substance. She ended up spending a year in a New York prison.
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy