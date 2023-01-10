On the Hunt for the Perfect Reclaimed-Wood Floating Shelves? We Just Found Them on Amazon for a Really Good Price

Decorate to your heart's content with these rustic shelves that won't break the bank!

Looking to decorate your house with unique pieces that work great in your space? Perhaps some rustic, classic shelving? We've got the perfect thing in mind, and you need look no further than Amazon. If you've always loved the look of floating shelves, but haven't yet decided to go ahead and purchase some, this is your sign.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Check out these Urban Legacy Floating Shelves , which come in a variety of shades and sizes. They're reliable, sturdy, and affordable—and most importantly, they're available at a great price. You can bag these chic must-have shelves for a great price right now, and the best part? You can have them all delivered to your home so you can get started decorating right away.

Amazon

These handmade shelves are a favorite among those looking to spruce up their homes, as evidenced by their nearly 800 five-star reviews . Rustic and minimalistic design combine to bring these shelves, which were built from reclaimed barn rafters, to life . Part of their charm is the fact that they keep all of the character from their past "lives" as barns.

They retain all the same nail holes, saw cuts, and other markings that were originally there when the wood was used to build the barns that first stood. You can get them in their original coloring, which means they've never been stained or painted, or you can get them in additional hues.

You can choose from six different lengths and two different depths from Amazon's selection of Urban Legacy Floating Shelves, and they come in different color variations. They can be mounted into studs, but you can also use the included drywall anchors to install them as well. They're simple to add to your home, and look as though they're truly "floating" on your wall -- yet they'll hold just about anything that you'd like to display.

Amazon

Reviewers absolutely love these shelves, especially the fact that they're made of real wood. "What I like is the wood is real and looks natural," raved one buyer. "We live near the beach and this is perfect for the coastal look. The shelves were easy to install, had all of the hardware needed and supports the expected amount of weight."

Another gushed that they "love" their new shelving units : "At first I was worried they wouldn’t be worth the money," they wrote. "But was sooo happy when I received them and so quickly too. They look wonderful in my living room. Perfect size, color and woo easy to hang. Would definitely recommend!"

The Urban Legacy Floating Shelves just might be the perfect addition to your burgeoning home redecorating project, and you can grab them from Amazon to save a bundle. Be sure and get yours while they're still available, because buyers can't get enough of them. Grab your own and start organizing!

