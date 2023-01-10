ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Taylor Twellman, Liam McHugh Part of Apple, MLS’ First Talent Squad

By Jacob Feldman
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOklv_0k9j9gjg00

As Major League Soccer and Apple prepare for their first season in a new broadcast partnership , the companies announced an initial group of incoming announcer talent Tuesday.

Taylor Twellman headlines a collection of English-language analysts that also includes Maurice Edu, Kyndra de St. Aubin, Lori Lindsey and Danielle Slaton. Twellman was previously ESPN’s lead soccer analyst.

Max Bretos, Steve Cangialosi and Jake Zivin have been added as play-by-play callers after previously handling similar duties for Los Angeles Football Club, the New York Red Bulls and the Portland Timbers, respectively, in addition to having national TV chops.

MLS Season Pass will deliver the best viewing experience that MLS fans have ever had, in large part due to these incredible announcers, who will be calling the matches and bringing their passion, energy, and know-how for this league, these clubs, and this sport each and every week,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, as part of the announcement.

Announcer pairings are likely to emerge over time, though MLS may also experiment with different talent combinations as it produces every match.

MLS Season Pass will also include weekly whiparound coverage of key match action, with that show cohosted by Liam McHugh. McHugh currently hosts Turner Sports’ NHL coverage; before that he anchored many of NBC Sports’ Premier League presentations.

Jillian Sakovits will serve as a pregame studio host, joined by studio analysts including Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips (who will make his debut on the whiparound program).

The league and Apple also announced a number of Spanish and French-language additions, including Pablo Ramirez, Frederic Lord, Tony Cherchi, Marcelo Balboa, Sébastien Le Toux and Diego Valeri. Across languages, the league spoke to over 500 people as it narrowed down its announcer pool.

“This talented group of men and women has taken part in the biggest moments across the soccer and sports landscape for the past decade; whether covering them on air or taking part in them as players, they have been at the center of building our sport in North America,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said as part of the announcement. “We are excited to see how their diversity of experiences will elevate our coverage and storytelling across our live matches and studio shows, bringing our sport to fans around the globe like never before.”

More talent announcements are expected before the season begins on Feb. 26, as well as news about who will be responsible for behind-the-camera roles.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Messi to Miami? After Months of Build-Up, MLS Move May Be on Hold

A few months ago, rumors about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s potential move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami dominated the headlines. While it was never confirmed, Messi said playing for MLS was a “dream.” But after his stunning World Cup victory, Inter Miami’s hopes of bringing him to MLS might be on the back burner for a while.  A lot has changed since Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday. Minutes after lifting the World Cup in Lusail stadium, despite his previous statements about wrapping up his national team career after Qatar, Messi told reporters that he decided to continue to...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportico

La Previa: 2023 Predictions on Team Sales, NWSL Expansion and Messi

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk about what 2023 has in store for sports businesses across the globe.  The hosts focus on four main themes: the future of streaming services, women’s sports, sports teams for sale and whether Lionel Messi will come to play for Inter Miami of MLS.  In 2022, live sports events came back in full force from the pandemic. Most leagues, except for the NFL, relaxed their restrictions for institutional investors. With nine pro sports teams for sale, including an NBA franchise, two EPL clubs and an NFL team, the hosts...
Sportico

MLS’ FC Dallas Lands Two Jersey Sponsors to Replace MTX

FC Dallas announced new multiyear sponsorships with a pair of North Texas-based health care systems on Wednesday that will include their names on the MLS club’s jerseys. Children’s Health will be the team’s official health care provider, and its name will be featured on Dallas’ primary jersey. UT Southwestern Medical Center is the new hospital partner, and its name will adorn the team’s secondary jersey, set to be unveiled next month. The club would not comment on the financial terms of the deals. Most MLS jersey sponsorships range from $3 million to $5 million per year. In 2022, New York City FC...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

LAFC Overhauls Cap Table, Sets Stage for New Investors at Record Price

LAFC is entering the new year with an MLS title to defend, a new lead managing owner and an overhauled cap table. The club spent much of this past season simultaneously courting capital at MLS-record numbers and buying out some existing minority partners, many with very small stakes, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions. More than a half-dozen investors have sold out of their equity, which will get the team closer in line with league limits, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the specifics are private. That coincides with a reshuffle at the very top. Every four years,...
Sportico

Arthur Blank’s AMBSE Focuses on Continuity in Leadership Reshuffle

Arthur Blank has reshuffled his top lieutenants in a move that aligns with the future vision of his primary businesses, which include the Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA Tour Superstore and an investment arm, AMBSE Ventures. At the parent company, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), CEO Steve Cannon has been elevated to vice chairman, where he will oversee the company’s business initiatives and growth strategies. Cannon, who is on the MLS Board of Governors, hired United’s new CEO and president Garth Lagerway from the Seattle Sounders in November, and the pair will attempt turn around United,...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Sportico

Fired Texas Hoops Coach Could Sue Over Assault Arrest Fallout

On Thursday, the University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for cause a month after he was arrested for assault on a family/household member, which is a felony under Texas law. Beard’s attorneys are contesting the firing, which could lead to a breach of contract lawsuit. Beard, 49, is accused of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, at their home on Dec. 12. Texas suspended Beard following the arrest. However, Trew recanted her accusation on Dec. 23, saying Beard did not strangle her and that he acted in self-defense. Trew also maintained she didn’t intend for Beard to be arrested. The...
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Sportico

A-Rod, Marc Lore Exercise First Option to Buy Rest of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have exercised the first of three call options to purchase the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to someone familiar with the process. The two investors informed the NBA team Thursday that they intend to buy another 20% of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Lore and Rodriguez had until Dec. 31 to exercise the option, part of a unique layaway deal approved by NBA owners last year. The pair must close on this portion within the next 60-90 days. The valuation in this payment, according...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportico

Tom Brady, Steph Curry Connection to FTX Highlighted in SEC Complaint

In charging two former executives embroiled in the FTX scandal, the Securities and Exchange Commission stressed the roles played by “trustworthy public figures” in misleading Americans—a further sign that sports figures including Tom Brady and Steph Curry might become witnesses in FTX-related litigation and potentially face liability for their involvement.  Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang on Wednesday were charged with defrauding FTX investors, and the SEC’s complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, refers to FTX promoting Brady, Curry, the Miami Heat and MLB as reason to believe “FTX has the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns

Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

NBA, NHL Take Websites to Court Over Sale of Counterfeit Products

The licensing arms of the NBA and NHL on Tuesday filed motions for temporary restraining orders against websites accused of selling counterfeit products that feature “exact copies” of league-owned trademarks. The move is the latest by sports leagues to defend their brands and intellectual property in court.  Last Friday NBA Properties and NHL Enterprises brought separate complaints in an Illinois federal court against a group of defendants that use aliases to conceal their true identities and that are accused of trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and false designation of origin. The leagues stress how they trademarked well-known logos and related properties, such as...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportico

U.S. Soccer’s Berhalter Probe Tied to Reyna Tipoff

U.S. Soccer has found itself again embroiled in a messy and very personal controversy as its investigation into an allegation of domestic violence against U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter continues to unfold. In a press conference Wednesday, U.S. Soccer shed little light on any details of the investigation it commissioned upon learning of the allegation against Berhalter late last year, which is being conducted independently of the federation, citing its ongoing nature. “Over the past couple of years under our new leadership team, we’ve made important changes in how U.S. Soccer operates, especially as it relates to how we...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Sportico

LaLiga Owner Eyes CVC Funds to Put Galicia on the Map

CVC Capital Partners’ recent investment deal with LaLiga has made a believer out of at least one team owner in the Spanish League, thanks to the release of the first tranche of funds from a new joint venture that will help him build a massive new sports development project for the region in Spain. Carlos Mouriño believes that Galicia Sports 360, his mega sports and entertainment project, will change the future of Galicia as much as it will help his soccer team, Celta de Vigo. “It is a $120 million investment, which is a small investment for big clubs,” Mouriño told Sportico in an...
Sportico

Sporticast: Suns Sell, Mets Spend, and NFL Streams

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-setting sale of the Phoenix Suns. Mat Ishbia has reached an agreement to buy the NBA team in a transaction that values the club at $4 billion. It’s the highest valuation ever for an NBA team, and one that has shocked a lot of people in the industry. Sportico is aware of bidders in the mid-$2 billion and low-$3 billion range—it’s possible that Ishbia paid ~$800 million more than the next closest offer. The transaction will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Sporticast: Sports Business Predictions for 2023

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss the biggest sports business stories of 2022, and what to expect from the industry in 2023. The conversation starts with the influx of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth money, which took center stage for much of the past 12 months. The World Cup in Qatar, the Saudi acquisition of Newcastle, and the launch of LIV Golf are just three high-profile examples of global sports properties deepening their ties to capital from governments in the region. Those relationship, often controversial, will remain a major story in 2023. Next, the hosts...
Sportico

Liverpool Hires Astrophysicist as Teams Embrace AI to Reduce Injury

Come Opening Day, when a manager takes the slow walk to the mound to pull his starting pitcher, will it be because of a gut feeling about his ace or what the analytics show about the batter matchup? Or, will it be because Artificial Intelligence told him to do so? “I’m telling you AI will be working in real-time and… will come up with insights that will knock our socks off—on injuries, on recruitment, on game tactics,” said Roger Mitchell, a venture capital investor and owner of Albachiara, an Italy-based digital change consultancy specializing sports and media. “It is total game...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy