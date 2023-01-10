Forget Rice! If Your Phone Gets Wet, This Hack Is Truly Genius
Forget rice! If your phone ever gets water damage, try this genius hack instead.
While most phones are water-resistant these days, if water gets in your charging port, it won't charge. So, what should you do?
Use a desiccant! Desiccants are those little packets you find in vitamin bottles, shoeboxes, etc that say "do not eat" on them.
Put your phone in a Ziploc bag with a desiccant down by the charging port and it'll dry right up!
