ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Forget Rice! If Your Phone Gets Wet, This Hack Is Truly Genius

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsgaK_0k9j9d5V00

Forget rice! If your phone ever gets water damage, try this genius hack instead.

While most phones are water-resistant these days, if water gets in your charging port, it won't charge. So, what should you do?

Use a desiccant! Desiccants are those little packets you find in vitamin bottles, shoeboxes, etc that say "do not eat" on them.

Put your phone in a Ziploc bag with a desiccant down by the charging port and it'll dry right up!

Comments / 0

Related
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy