Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.
Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown.Woman says man threatened to kill her with fentanyl
In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty plea to his latest case and is set for trial in March.
Ballard's been locked up since June on unrelated charges from a burglary case.
