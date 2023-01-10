Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.

Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown.

In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty plea to his latest case and is set for trial in March.

Ballard’s been locked up since June on unrelated charges from a burglary case.

