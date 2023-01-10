ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.

Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown.

Woman says man threatened to kill her with fentanyl

In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty plea to his latest case and is set for trial in March.

Ballard’s been locked up since June on unrelated charges from a burglary case.

WKBN

