Girls soccer: Lakeland Christian, McKeel top teams at midpoint of season

Lakeland Christian and McKeel entered the season as the top two girls soccer teams in Polk County and as they head down the stretch, they are indeed the top two teams.

Both squads have the potential for deep playoff runs.

They're not the only two teams with potential to make noise in the postseason. Here are the top five girls soccer teams in Polk County:

Lakeland Christian

FHSAA Ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

Season to Date: The Vikings would have been favorites for a third-straight title if the state hadn't reclassified teams. Still the Vikings remain a top team in 2A with a strong chance to return to the final four. Their only losses were close losses to Bartram Trail, 1-0, and Ponte Vedra, 2-0, when they were at full strength. LCS gets another test when it plays powerhouse Montverde on Tuesday night, however some key players could be missing or see limited playing because of a major ECNL event. The Vikings feature a balanced attack with seven players in double figures in points: Kaelyn Diaz (3 goals, 9 assists, 15 points), KJ Straub (6-2-14), Mari Carr (6-2-14), Lily Harrington (3-7-13), Carly Sabat (5-3-13), Ella Williams (4-3-11) and Destinee Carroll (4-2-10). Straub remains one of the top players in the state, and Carroll has been perhaps the teams MVP so far this season with her play at center back. Gretchen Caswell is also a key defender, while Ori Gotauco has helped solidify the midfield. The offense should get stronger as Maddie Lopez, who has battled a hip injury all season, rounds in to shape.

McKeel (8-4)

FHSAA Power Ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

Season to Date: The Wildcats, who lost 2-0 to LCS early in the season, is actually ranked behind Auburndale in the overall FHSAA power rankings. However, since the rankings came out last week, McKeel defeated Auburndale 4-0. McKeel lost to region rival Holy Names, 1-0, but outplayed the Jaguars, which made head coach Jacob Sweeney optimistic should the teams meet in the postseason. King, who scored six goals in two matches last week, including all four against Auburndale, leads McKeel with 12 goals and three assists. She has eight goals in her last three games and has nearly half of her teams's 25 goals. Sophomore Haley Harper is second with three goals. The Wildcats have been strong defensively, led by Amiyah Lemmard and boast the top goalkeeper in the county in Chrissa Avery.

Auburndale (7-3)

FHSAA Ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

Season to Date: The Bloodhounds likely will battle Lake Wales for the district title later this season. They'll face a strong challenge on Thursday when they play Lakeland Christian. Auburndale is led by sisters Peyton Battilla, a senior who has 15 goals and five assists, and McKenna Battilla, a freshman who has 14 goals and seven assists. Junior Madison Houlihan (8 goals, 7 assists) is also important in the offense. Laney Hancock and Madison Newbern are also key players. Auburndale is currently ranked No. 2 in the district and in the region behind Horizon.

Lakeland (8-3-1)

FHSAA Ranking: No. 32 in 6A

Season to Date: Lakeland dropped its season opener to George Jenkins but it has wins over Lake Wales and Bartow. The Dreadnaughts have two big games this week against McKeel on Tuesday then against rival Winter Haven on Thursday. Junior Sophie Olivera and senior Reese Hughes have been a dangerous combination in leading the Lakeland offense with 12 and 11 goals respectively. Both players have six assists. Megan Volpe Adriana Olivera are the other two players in double digits in points, each with three goals and four assists. Naomi Garner has three goals and two assists.

Winter Haven (5-2-2)

FHSAA Ranking: No. 54 in 7A.

Season to Date: The Blue Devils have had a solid year so far, but they face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. They are in a tough district that includes Durant, Newsome and Strawberry Crest. All are ranked higher in the district than the Blue Devils, who are 17th in the region. Top player Ellie Moore, who had three goals in two matches, has been out with an injury. Brianna Woodruff leads Winter Haven with nine goals, and Georgia Medrano-Flores, Karsyn Burke and Jordyn Frazier each have four goals. Hannah Roop has led the defense.