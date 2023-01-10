Foo Fighters, Paramore, The Lumineers tapped as headliners for Boston Calling 2023

It looks like the Foo Fighters are making good on their recent promise to return with the announcement that they’re headlining the upcoming, three-day, Boston Calling festival along with Paramore and The Lumineers over Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 through 28, 2023.

Listen to Foo Fighters Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Headlining Friday, May 26 are the Foo Fighters in the band's first non-tribute performance since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins , followed by The Lumineers ’ headlining set on Saturday, May 27, and finally, Paramore closing out the festival on Sunday, May 28.

Check out the full lineup below, also featuring scheduled appearances by Alanis Morissette , Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Bleachers , Queens of the Stone Age , The National , Niall Horan , The Flaming Lips , Maren Morris , and tons more.

To get your tickets , a presale starts Thursday, January 12 at 10AM EST for all ticket types. General on-sale will occur after the presale if tickets remain. Plan to purchase early for best pricing.

On Saturday, December 31, the band which has been on an extended hiatus following the passing of Haylor Hawkins , officially revealed to fans that they would be continuing on, adding that they would be seeing everyone “soon.” Read the full post HERE .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Festival Favorites , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram