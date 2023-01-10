ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Foo Fighters, Paramore, The Lumineers tapped as headliners for Boston Calling 2023

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaUcr_0k9j9RRf00

It looks like the Foo Fighters are making good on their recent promise to return with the announcement that they’re headlining the upcoming, three-day, Boston Calling festival along with Paramore and The Lumineers over Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 through 28, 2023.

Listen to Foo Fighters Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Headlining Friday, May 26 are the Foo Fighters in the band's first non-tribute performance since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins , followed by The Lumineers ’ headlining set on Saturday, May 27, and finally, Paramore closing out the festival on Sunday, May 28.

Check out the full lineup below, also featuring scheduled appearances by Alanis Morissette , Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Bleachers , Queens of the Stone Age , The National , Niall Horan , The Flaming Lips , Maren Morris , and tons more.

To get your tickets , a presale starts Thursday, January 12 at 10AM EST for all ticket types. General on-sale will occur after the presale if tickets remain. Plan to purchase early for best pricing.

On Saturday, December 31, the band which has been on an extended hiatus following the passing of Haylor Hawkins , officially revealed to fans that they would be continuing on, adding that they would be seeing everyone “soon.” Read the full post HERE .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Festival Favorites , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

After a nearly two weeks of teases and a showery sneak peek of the track, “Flowers” is finally here. The first track from Miley’s promised new era and impeding new album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ — due out in March. Watch it here.
Audacy

Join our Audacy Check In with MONSTA X

MONSTA X kicked off the new year with their 12th Mini Album, ‘REASON,’ out now. And they’re checking in with Audacy to talk all about the six track album. Join us Tuesday, January 17 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy