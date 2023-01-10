Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL playoffs point spread, moneyline

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Saturday in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Chargers are a 2-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Chargers are -125 on the moneyline in the game.

The Jaguars are +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

The Chargers are coming off a 31-28 loss against the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-16.

The Jaguars beat the Chargers in Week 3, 38-10.

The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 p.m. MST Saturday and can be seen on NBC and Peacock.

