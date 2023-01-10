The Chicks reveal Las Vegas residency: 'We are not done!'

Country trio, The Chicks , are headed to Vegas.

Listen to ‘90s Country Radio and more on the free Audacy app

The group’s Natalie Maines , Martie Maguire , and Emily Strayersix recently took to social media to reveal plans for a 6-night residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour,” the trio said in a joint statement. “After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring.”

Shows are set to begin May 3 and continue throughout the month on May 5-6, 10 and 12-13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 13 at 10a PST. Buy them here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram