I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
This Warm Parisian Apartment Nods to a Childhood Friendship
From classmates in kindergarten to best friends in high school, Samantha Hauvette and Sophie Gaillet have quite a history. “We have always had a sisterly bond, but over the years, we have also become close with each other’s families. Our kids are now best friends and we do absolutely everything together,” says Samantha, who serves as principal designer and one half of Paris-based architecture and interior design studio Hauvette & Madani.
The Crossroads of Art, History, Nostalgia and the Automobile.
Wayne Stadler takes automotive art to an exponential level. Kindred spirit Wayne Sadler and the FindingOldCars.com staff travel the road named, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" together. We have always acknowledged the artistic appeal of vehicles left to #RustInPeace but Wayne takes automotive art to an exponential level. Wayne is a self proclaimed nomad who travels North America looking for automotive art through the lens of his camera. Wayne once called "the rustographer" by a friend, now uses the term as his instagram handle.
JCPenney Commemorates Black History Month by Launching Another Collection With Hope & Wonder
In light of JCPenney’s first anniversary with Hope & Wonder, a private label brand the company created to honor those commemorating what it described as “cultural observances,” the retailer is planning to release another Black History Month collection. The items usually include clothes, accessories, and house products....
Pandora’s Lunar New Year Collection Has 3D Rabbits, Heart-shaped Rings and Lucky Charms for Attracting Prosperity and Peace
The newest Lunar New Year jewelry pieces from Pandora are here. The popular jewelry brand has added its contribution to the slew of Lunar New Year collections released, all leading up to the special holiday, which falls this year on Jan. 22. The collection, comprised of charms, rings, necklaces and bracelets all incorporate themes of the holiday, which in 2023 represents the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit represents longevity, peace and prosperity. More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The prices range from $44.99 to $1,925....
Antiques… Not what I remember from the old days
I used to love going to antique malls. I still go, but I used to enjoy it a lot more than I do now. I love the feeling of being surrounded by old timey things my mother or grandmother used to use. They bring up memories of my childhood, all warm, fuzzy, and campy. There is nothing like a huge dose of nostalgia to make you shell out 20 bucks for a tiny bowl because your grandmother used to serve you pudding in it. I chuckle when I see some cheap old toy, I’d bought for myself at the dime store back in 1965, now priced in the...
trazeetravel.com
5 Wineries to Visit if You Love Art and Architecture
A visit to a winery isn’t just about the wine; it’s also about the experience. At these California wineries, you’ll enjoy gorgeous design, art and architecture for an experience as visual as it is tasty. This winery features more than 35 pieces of artwork spread out over...
For all the slick, studied pragmatism of Eudon Choi’s clothes, the designer also knows how to tell a story, whether that be subtle nods to a film he recently discovered, or weaving the vivid colors of his latest holiday destination into his palette. Yet while his pre-fall collection is indeed a response to a recent trip he made—in this case, back to his hometown of Seoul, which he’s finally been able to return to since Covid restrictions lifted last year—the outcome was deliberately pared-back.
