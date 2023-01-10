Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Avatar: The Way of Water swims toward Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.9 billion at global box office
The Na'vis' reign at the box office continues for a fifth week in a row. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is once again No. 1 at the box office. The sequel earned an additional $31 million in 4,035 theaters across North America with an expected $38.5 million overall throughout the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, bringing the domestic total to an estimated $570 million by Monday, per Comscore's stats.
EW.com
The mindless joys of a January movie: In praise of M3GAN and Plane
It's been one of Hollywood's favorite punchlines for decades: January is the dumpster, the dregs, the Land-of-Broken-Toys burial ground for projects not quite good enough to slot anywhere else in a long year; the kind of movies you send a "U up?" text at 2 a.m., but never take to dinner.
EW.com
Causeway's Brian Tyree Henry, the contenders who are up (and down) in the Oscars race, and more in EW's The Awardist
Brian Tyree Henry: 'The possibility of being more — and doing and showing more than what people want to put on you — is the most exciting part of my job'. A relaxed, unfussy showcase for two of the most sensitive performances of the year (maybe the last several), Causeway feels as rare as a unicorn in today's overheated awardscape. As exciting as it is to see Jennifer Lawrence pare down to the essence of her craft — she plays an Army veteran rebuilding her life in New Orleans after suffering a battlefield catastrophe — it's Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry (one of EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year) who turns in the movie's real revelation, as a local mechanic with buried trauma. We spoke with Henry, 40, on the cusp of a new phase, about the most challenging role of his career, and why he does what he does.
EW.com
Everything coming to the Star Wars galaxy in 2023
First, the bad news: There are no Star Wars films hitting theaters in 2023. But that doesn't mean things are quiet in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, 2023 promises to be a particularly busy year for Star Wars, packed with new TV shows, books, and video games. This year will see the return of fan-favorite programs like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, as well as intriguing new releases like Ahsoka and the mysterious Skeleton Crew.
EW.com
Stars we've lost in 2023
In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
EW.com
Yellowjackets season 2 teaser declares 'we weren't alone out there'
Grab your antler crown! Showtime has released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2, and it's safe to say that things are only getting darker and more twisted as the series goes on. (Not to mention that some serious snowfall also means things are getting colder.) The teaser begins with...
EW.com
History of the World Part II reveals massive starry guest cast and (some) character names
Hulu has unveiled just some of the guest stars that will appear in its new comedy series, History of the World Part II, with more still to be revealed at a later date. The streamer announced that the following will appear on the show (deep breath!): Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.
EW.com
Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood are working on a Thelma & Louise musical
No Benoit Blanc needed here: The mystery of where Amanda Seyfried was during Tuesday's Golden Globes ceremony appears to be solved. The Dropout star, who won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was nowhere to be found when her name was called by presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser. The two said on stage that Seyfried was "deep in the process of creating a new musical," which raised eyebrows.
Comments / 0