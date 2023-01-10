ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15)

By Steve Jacobson
 5 days ago

Orono (10-1) at Chanhassen (12-1), 1/10 at 7 p.m.

Orono travels to Chanhassen in the SBLive Minnesota game of the week.

Orono sits at 10-1 and have won two in a row against solid teams in Providence Academy and Gentry Academy. The Spartans lost their only game of the year against Warroad on Dec. 29. They now have to face the hottest team in 2A in Chanhassen.

Chanhassen has won twelve games in a row and its only close game was against Shakopee nearly a month ago. The Storm have outscored opponents 4.92 to 1.0 on the season, an unheard of number. Orono will have its hands full in this one.

Minnetonka (9-2) at Eastview (7-3), 1/10 at 7 p.m.

Minnetonka has won four out of its previous five games but are coming off a tough 3-1 loss against Wayzata. When the Skippers win, they win big, as they are averaging 4.45 goals and only giving up 1.36 goals a game. Their two losses on the year have come against Wayzata and Chanhassen.

Eastview has lost two out of three games and are coming off a tough loss against an average Rosemount team. The Lightning are a confusing team this season. They blew out a solid Park of Cottage Grove team 6-1 nearly a week ago. This game could go either way.

Rogers (8-2-2) at Maple Grove (11-2), 1/14 at 3 p.m.

Rogers, coming off a previous streak of 0-2-2 after starting the year undefeated, have won two straight in dominating fashion. The Royals have outscored their opponents 17-4 in those two games. The Royals now face another difficult test in Maple Grove on Saturday afternoon.

Maple Grove has won nine games in a row and look to climb its way to the top of the Power 25 shortly. The Crimson have defeated plenty of Power 25 teams the past few weeks, and Finn Brink continues to pace all Minnesota hockey, averaging 2.23 points per game.

St. Thomas Academy (9-4) at Edina (8-3-1), 1/13 at 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy has struggled after starting the season undefeated. The Cadets have gone 2-4 in their last six games and now head to Edina to face a surging Edina team.

Edina has turned its season around after starting 0-3, a completely different path than St. Thomas Academy. The Hornets are coming off a tough tie with Lakeville South, but they had won their eight previous games. Edina always seems to hang around and go on a hot streak into the tournament. This year seems no different.

Cretin-Derham Hall (9-4) at Mahtomedi (7-2), 1/10 at 7 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall has gone 2-2-1 in its last five games and are coming off a 4-4 tie against a surprising Roseville team. Northern Michigan commit forward Jake Fisher is averaging an absurd 2.46 points per game for the Raiders and looks like one of the better players in the state at this juncture of the season.

Mahtomedi has won four out of five games with its only loss coming to the hands of an elite Stillwater team. The Zephyrs have had a relatively soft schedule early in the season, and they have struggled against the better teams. Cretin-Derham Hall should be a good test to show how they stack up against the states best.

Centennial (7-3-1) at Andover (8-5-1), 1/12 at 7 p.m.

Centennial has won four out of five games, and it travels to face rival Andover on Wednesday evening. The Cougars outscored their opponents 22-3 their last three games and will need this one for rankings and bragging rights.

Andover has also rattled off four out of five games with its only loss coming against a top level Maple Grove team. Cooper Conway and Gavyn Thoreson lead the Huskies this year in points per game and are one of the better 1-2 punches in the state.

Stillwater (7-2-1) at Roseville (8-4-1), 1/12 at 7 p.m.

Stillwater started out the season smoking hot, but it has struggled the last few weeks. The Ponies have allowed fifteen goals in their past three games. The Ponies have gone 1-1-1 in those three.

Roseville’s most impressive game this year has to be Saturday’s 4-4 tie against Cretin-Derham Hall. There’s something to be said about a team having a tie as their most impressive game, but Roseville is coming off a season where it only won 11 games. The Raiders tying the Raiders shows how far this team has come in one short season.

Roseau (9-4) at Warroad (11-0), 1/10 at 7 p.m.

Roseau and Warroad have been playing each other since 1945 and Roseau leads the all time series 106-69-5. Minnesota hockey would not be where it is today without this rivalry. This year should be another great matchup between these two.

Roseau stands at 9-4 and have won six games in a row. The Rams have dominated their opponents in these games after struggling during a four game losing streak last month. Their toughest test this season, and usually every season, is Warroad.

Warroad is undefeated and it has defeated its opponents by an average margin of 6.18 to 1.36 goals. Warroad may be in store for its best season yet, but both teams will likely be pumped up for this one.

Champlin Park (9-3) at Rogers (8-2-2), 1/12 at 7 p.m.

Champlin Park has been working its way up the Power 25 this season, but it is coming off a tough 6-3 loss against Centennial. The Rebels won a total of 15 games in 2021-22 and are well on their way to hitting that total early this season.

Rogers started the season 6-0 and has stumbled in the last few weeks. The Royals schedule has been difficult, and they have Champlin Park and Maple Grove on their schedule this week. Rogers deserves to be on this list twice as they have two of the better matchups of the week.

White Bear Lake (9-2) at Park of Cottage Grove (10-4), 1/14 at 3:15 p.m.

White Bear Lake has won five games in a row and the Bears continue its dominant regular season run of what seems like the past 20 years. The Bears offense has been on fire this season, and their goaltending and defense seem to have held together well enough. They travel to face a tough 10-4 Park of Cottage Grove team on Saturday.

Park of Cottage Grove has been an extremely hot and cold team this season. It has won ten games but have been completely decimated in most of its losses. The Wolfpack have played a fast paced schedule early this year, which may explain some of the blowout losses. This should be a great game with a lot of offense.

