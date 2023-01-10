Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Illegal snake trafficking ring sends multiple people to jail in Florida
An investigation that took place over several years has landed multiple people in jail for snake trafficking in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement said they headed the three-year "Operation Viper" investigation and filed charges against eight people ranging from second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes.
fox35orlando.com
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail
A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
fox35orlando.com
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
fox35orlando.com
Robot food delivery coming to Florida through Uber Eats partnership with Cartken
MIAMI - If you’re a fan of food delivery services, you could see some big changes happening soon. Your next Uber Eats order could be delivered by a robot!. Uber Eats has already started up a pilot program for robot deliveries in Miami. They’re made by a company called...
Disney World offers discounted weekday tickets to Florida residents for limited time
Disney World is bringing back its Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for a limited time.
fox35orlando.com
Report: Manatee deaths slightly down in 2022
Some progress in the mission to save Florida's starving manatees. Deaths among the sea cows dropped from the record high in 2021, but starvation is still a concern.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Chilly temperatures continue across Central Florida; when does the heat return?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 61 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain cool Sunday with highs mostly in the upper 50s. Under clear skies Sunday night, lows will likely once again fall into the 30s...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
fox35orlando.com
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions jackpot: What to do if you win
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night was up to an estimated $1.35 billion – making it the second-largest prize in the history of the game. Of course, your odds of winning aren't great, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. The winning numbers drawn on...
floridainsider.com
The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network
Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 12, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see a chance for a squall line pass through early Friday morning. A cold front will usher in rain and much cooler temperatures.
Comments / 0