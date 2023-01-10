ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Illegal snake trafficking ring sends multiple people to jail in Florida

An investigation that took place over several years has landed multiple people in jail for snake trafficking in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement said they headed the three-year "Operation Viper" investigation and filed charges against eight people ranging from second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mega Millions jackpot: What to do if you win

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night was up to an estimated $1.35 billion – making it the second-largest prize in the history of the game. Of course, your odds of winning aren't great, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. The winning numbers drawn on...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network

Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 12, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see a chance for a squall line pass through early Friday morning. A cold front will usher in rain and much cooler temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL

