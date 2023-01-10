ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Native’s New Limited-Edition Body Washes Smell Like Candy — Here’s Where to Get Them Before They Sell Out

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been cleaning out your beauty stash this new year, you most likely need some new products to fill your bathroom with. Luckily, Native just launched a new candy shop collection at Target that includes sweet-inspired body washes and deodorants that keep your skin feeling (and smelling) great all day. You can shop from scents like gummy bears, strawberry and vanilla taffy, and even a cinnamon hearts fragrance. Ahead, learn more about the line.

Native’s new limited-edition line at Target features body washes and deodorants that have the brand’s same clean makeup that’s paraben and cruelty-free. The formulas also are suited for all skin types. Now you can pick up some new items for your bathroom that are packed with the scent of candy. Each wash has a sweet scent, reminiscent of your favorite candies. We recommend snagging the gummy bear body wash and the sweet cinnamon hearts deodorant.

Native Limited Edition Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuDGj_0k9j8ImZ00

The smell of taffy, strawberries, and vanilla instantly transports you to Candyland via your shower. The body wash works into a rich lather while you enjoy the sweet aromas as you cleanse.

Shoppers are already calling the body wash “fruity fun.” One added, “I love the smell of this new Native body wash! It is so unbelievably close to the smell or like real taffy — I love all the scents from this new line!”

Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Body Wash $9.49 Buy now

Native Limited Edition Gummy Bears Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcbCD_0k9j8ImZ00

A body wash that smells of gummy bears? Yes, Please! Native’s latest wash is filled with the scent of sweet candy that is “zesty meets gummy-licious.” And even though the body wash has a sweet fragrance, it’s suitable for all skin types and is free from phthalates and parabens.

Gummy Bears Body Wash $9.49 Buy now

Native Limited Edition Sour Berry Belts Deodorant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Bs7_0k9j8ImZ00

Since the body washes are selling out fast, make sure you pick up a deodorant from the limited edition line too. This one smells like sour berry belts — it’s sweet with a touch of tartness. The combination keeps you smelling fresh all day.

Sour Berry Belts Deodorant $12.99 Buy now

Native Limited Edition Sweet Cinnamon Hearts Deodorant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hdny_0k9j8ImZ00

This clean deodorant has a nostalgic fragrance of cinnamon candies. The formula goes on smooth and helps to keep skin soft and dry against odor. One shopper wrote, “okay, this smells delicious!”

Sweet Cinnamon Hearts Deodorant $12.99 Buy now

Native Limited Edition Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Deodorant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ifTj_0k9j8ImZ00

Pair this strawberry and vanilla taffy deodorant with your new body wash to complete your daily routine. It’s a sweet pairing that makes your smell good all day.


And if you’re worried about the deodorant keeping you dry, one reviewer confirms it works. “I have tried numerous natural deodorants from this brand and many others, but they have never worked. A week ago, I bought the strawberry and vanilla taffy deodorant, and I must say I have finally found a winner. It does go on thick, so you really don’t need a lot. I know for others, certain scents might not work for one’s body’s chemistry. I have gone to the gym and worked out and did some errands and didn’t have to reapply.”

Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy Deodorant $12.99 Buy now

The Native’s candy shop line is already selling out fast, so hurry and fill your cart before it’s too late!

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet

While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
SheKnows

Target’s Selling $6 Heart-Shaped Gummy Lunchables That Are the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We can hardly believe it either, but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. That means parents everywhere are gathering treats and gifts for our kids and their friends. If you’re tired of sending in the same cards to school, Target is here to give you all of the Valentine’s Day inspiration you need. The retailer’s store is packed with the best Valentine’s Day decor and treats, and our latest find: The cutest $6 heart-shaped gummy Lunchables. The gummy treats...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman's Spin on Homemade Toaster Pastries Will Turn You Into a Morning Person

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Mornings can be hard. Especially on chilly mornings, when all you want is to curl up with a cozy blanket, there’s almost nothing that can make us want to get out of bed. Almost nothing. But we have to admit that even our desire for extra morning snuggles is sometimes bested by other things — the aroma of brewing coffee, or of a warm baked treat coming out of the oven. Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, has one recipe that...
ComicBook

New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
SheKnows

This Brooke Shields & Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has a Bunch of Hydrating & Limited Edition Gift Sets — Starting at $21

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is not letting up. One minute, we think we’re in the clear, and it’s not that bad out. The next minute, we’re in a snowstorm. Not only is it rough on us mentally, but it’s also rough on our skin. Our face, eyes, lips: you name it, it’s drying up. So not only are we on the hunt for products that can make our skin feel as soft and supple as can be, but we’re looking for the best...
SheKnows

This Do-It-All Balm ‘Cured a Number of Chronic Skin Issues’ From Rough Patches to Cracked Nails – & It’s Only $18

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nowadays, there’s seemingly a cream, serum, or balm for pretty much any skin problem you may be dealing with. While we’re all for our multi-step skincare routine, there are days where we just don’t feel like putting in all that effort. If you feel the same way, we found a multipurpose product that’s definitely worth being on your radar. Shoppers say it’s helped with a number of skin issues, and it’s pretty affordable! L’Amarue, a French-inspired clean beauty brand that creates...
BHG

How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)

Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
ETOnline.com

New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

Valentine's Day Squishmallows have arrived for 2023 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already selling out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Anxiety & Boredom-Reducing Bowl Alternative Helped Their Cat’s Eating Problems

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For our cats: we got the cat toys, we got the snacks they love that are way too expensive, the scratching posts, and everything in between. To put it bluntly, we have some spoiled fur babies. We can’t help it, we love them and want the best for them! However, regulating things can be tricky sometimes, especially with their food. We put out their snacks and food, and with no warning whatsoever, they go into it ferociously. Then we clean up...
SheKnows

Jamie Oliver’s Newest Cookbook Is Finally Here & It’s Full of Easy One-Pan Meals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot, one-pan, and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most renowned chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh and modern, internationally-inspired recipes that prove you can eat well without having to spend an hour scrubbing dishes after dinner. The latest entry into the one-pan meals game? Jamie Oliver’s One, which is on sale now at 30% off!
SheKnows

Yep, Matching Family Pajamas for Valentine’s Day Are a Thing & They Just Landed at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though it’s only January, the weeks are already flying by, and it will be February before we know it. That means it’s time for Valentine’s Day! And the holiday of love is a chance to get your family to join in a matching family pajama tradition. Luckily, Target has the cutest selection to shop from for your entire family — from baby sizes to adults. There’s a pair for everyone. The matching family pajamas are already on sale and selling out...
SheKnows

Emily Ratajkowski Swears By This Fast-Acting $19 Serum That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’ for Improving Skin Texture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever since Emily Ratajkowski made it big, we’ve been dying to know how she keeps her skin glowing, dewy, and healthy 24/7. While you probably assume she uses a $600 cream, you couldn’t be further off. Back in 2020, Ratajkowski talked about her skincare routine on her Instagram story, per InStyle. She said in the story, “My skin freaked out at the beginning of quarantine,” showing her fans her saving grace: a snail mucin toner called the COSRX Snail Mucin 96%...
SheKnows

This Treat-dispensing Security Camera Lets You Reward Your Dog for Being on His Best Behavior Even When You’re Away

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When pet parents are away, do dogs really play? Now you can find out what your pup gets up to while you’re not at home and reward him for his good behavior all in one go thanks to this handy little security camera from WOPET on Amazon. It’s part security camera, part automatic feeder, and a fun little device that lets you interact with your dog even when you’re away from home. The WOPET Smart Pet Camera works via an app...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Healthy Cookie Recipe Is Perfect For Making Your Kids Eat Healthier Without Realizing It

Martha Stewart just gave us a present for 2023: a healthy cookie recipe that even our kids will love! On Jan 12, Stewart shared a mouth-watering video of her cookie recipe that anyone of any age will adore. She posted the video with the caption, “Pull a fast one on the kids: In just 10 minutes, whip up the dough for these sweet, crunchy treats made with whole-wheat flour. Many recipes for baked goods can be tweaked to use equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, without losing flavor or texture. Follow along, or head to the link in our bio for...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays might be past us, but our cravings for cookies haven’t subsided, not one bit. We’ve worked through our cookie swap stash already, so you know what that means, right? It means that we’ve been looking for new cookie recipes to get excited about, and wouldn’t you know that Martha Stewart, who literally wrote the book on cookies, seems to know just how we’re feeling. Stewart recently shared a new cookie recipe on her Instagram account, and chocolate peanut...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Are Obsessed’ With This Stimulating $4 Catnip-Filled Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing better for our cats than an interactive toy is a catnip-filled one! But instead of choosing one of the other, why don’t we combine them in a $4 toy that thousands of Amazon shoppers say their cats adore? No, we’re not kidding; it’s an actual toy you can buy now on Amazon to treat your fur babies, to kick off 2023! Buy: SmartyKat Bendy Buddy Bendable Catnip Cat Toy $3.99 The SmartyKat Bendy Buddy Bendable Catnip Cat Toy is...
The US Sun

I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple

A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
WESTPORT, CT
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite HexClad Cookware Just Dropped an Innovative New Kitchen Essential & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah Winfrey and Gordon Ramsay can’t get enough HexClad cookware. And the celeb-loved brand just dropped a brand new innovative kitchen tool that will really spice up your cooking skills — pun intended. The HexClad HexMill pepper grinder is the kitchen essential you didn’t know you needed until right now, and it’s already on sale for 30 percent off. So, how is the HexMill Pepper Grinder different than any other pepper grinder out there? It’s actually been engineered to crank out...
SheKnows

SheKnows

94K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy