#BlackTwitter Reacts to Tubi’s Black Film Content Being Absolutely Ridiculous

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


The video streaming field continues to grow. From longtime leaders Netflix and Amazon Prime to newer platforms like HBO Max and Paramount+, viewers have a wide variety to choose from for their binge-watching pleasure. However, there is one platform that is a major topic of conversation, for better or (mostly) for worse.

Yes, folks. It’s time to have a conversation about Tubi .

Launched in 2014, Tubi has one of the biggest collections of free programming, over 40,000 hours to be exact. It has quickly become a destination for those who want to be entertained without worrying about another credit card charge. As of January 2022, Tubi hit 51 million monthly users .

For the most part, the collection is solid, ranging from box office releases to classic TV shows. Their “Black Cinema” collection is especially impressive, featuring classics like Spike Lee’s Crooklyn , John Singleton’s Baby Boy , and episodes of The Jeffersons, The Steve Harvey Show, Showtime at The Apollo, and The Bernie Mac Show .

On the flip side, however, Tubi’s “Black Cinema” collection also includes some of the most interesting independent films from the Black diaspora. Now, some of them are actually somewhat decent, but others are getting notoriety for being absolutely ridiculous. With titles like Tiffany The Doll , He Played Me , and Da Neighborhood Dopemane , folks wondered if some of these films are as crazy as the title sounds…and in some cases, they were right.

See what we mean in the comments below!

*NOTE: Some tweets contain explicit language*

13. To sum this up…

