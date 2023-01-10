One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Many of the details have not yet been reported but a victim showed up to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. Their identity and condition have not been released. Investigators photographed the vehicle that the victim arrived in and later several patrol vehicles were sent to a location on Peoria Street. The investigation is on going at this time.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO