ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.  Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.  […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update

Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather

Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy