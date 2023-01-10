Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Related
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items. Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place. […]
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
newbedfordguide.com
Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update
Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather
Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
Finishing Touches Are Going Up at New Bedford’s Starbucks, But When Will it Open?
NEW BEDFORD — The lights are turned on, umbrellas are out and other finishing touches are being added to the new Starbucks drive-thru on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford — but no word yet on opening day. Workers could be seen unloading items and setting up equipment inside...
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags
It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
New Bedford Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
fallriverreporter.com
Family, police, looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old Fall River man
A family is concerned as a Fall River man has been missing for days and they are worried that something may have happened to him. 26-year-old Saul Valadez has not been seen since he was on Mulberry Street on January 9th of this year. Saul’s sister Karla stated that they...
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0