South Haven, MI

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WWMTCw

Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County

A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
PORTAGE, MI

