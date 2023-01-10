Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
MSP looking for volunteers to participate in training exercises with trooper recruits
The MSP has created a Civilian Actor Program, and is asking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
WWMTCw
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
WWMTCw
Driver hospitalized after crashing car underneath slowing school bus
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Montague man was hospitalized after crashing his car underneath a school bus in Olive Township Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A West Ottawa Public Schools bus was slowing down for a red light on US-31 near Port Sheldon Street when...
WWMTCw
Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
Crash takes out power in part of Gaines Township
A crash caused a cluster of power outages in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, according to police and Consumers Energy.
WWMTCw
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Teen suffers minor injuries after losing control of car, crashing into building
A 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after troopers say the teen lost control while driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
WWMTCw
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
WWMTCw
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
WWMTCw
Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County
A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
WWMTCw
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex.
Comments / 1