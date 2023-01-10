Read full article on original website
2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone
If you’re looking to get an especially cutting-edge phone this year, what’s the device you should be looking for? For some buyers, foldable tech is all the rage — and this year’s CES featured plenty of intriguing smartphone options that blend high performance with intriguing design. But there’s also a very different route to go when it comes to phones — and one that Gen Z is reportedly embracing: the flip phone.
From Adidas to Ugg: Here Are the Best Deals From Zappos’ Massive Winter Sale
Online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos is taking up to 70% off a slew of styles now through January 23. So if you’re in need of a durable rain boot, top-rated running shoe or cozy slipper to get you through the new year, the time to shop is now.
Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors and writers expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. In late...
