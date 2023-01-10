ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan

After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth grader wins Houston ISD’s 2023 MLK Oratory Speech Competition

Houston ISD is getting an early start to the MLK holiday. The district held its 27th annual MLK Oratory Speech Competition on Friday. Twelve fourth and fifth grade students from different elementary schools across the district presented three-to-five minute speeches. This year’s theme was “What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow.”
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Alief to open its new library with audio technology, 3D printing and tech facility

New services are coming to Alief, including a re-opened library. The Alief-David Henington Regional Library will open on Saturday after its previous library had been closed since October. Julie Mintzer is Deputy Assistant Director of Communications with the Houston Public Library. She said there will be several new features for...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Housing Authority waitlist: When it will open, how to apply and what to expect

HOUSTON – The Houston Housing Authority waitlist has not been open since 2018, and with the sudden increase in rent prices, many people may need extra assistance. On Jan. 15, the Houston Housing Authority will open its much-anticipated waitlist. The online application will be available starting at 12 p.m. through a web portal and hard copies will also be available for pick-up at the HHA administration office.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Griff’s Irish Pub, a Houston staple since 1965, severely damaged by fire

Griff’s Irish Pub, an iconic Montrose business that bills itself as the oldest sports bar in Houston, was significantly damaged Friday by an early morning fire. The fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department, which said no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause was still under investigation as of early Friday afternoon, with HFD spokesperson Alicia Whitehead-Breaux saying in an email, “The building appears to be a total loss with $630,000 in estimated damage.”
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy