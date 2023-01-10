Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
7 Facts and 5 Benefits of Your Kid Joining Idaho’s Homeschool Community
If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "a lack of socialization" as their chief reason against homeschooling, we'd be the richest folks in Idaho. Time and again, homeschooled kids are labeled weird, unsocialized, awkward, and codependent. And who can forget the heartless classic "homeschooled freak?" Yet despite...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
How Do These States Have More Licensed Hunters Than Idaho?
There are few things that Idahoans love more than craft beer, hiking, dogs and complaining about the weather. One of them, however, might just be hunting. Here in Idaho, it seems like everyone hunts and it's just something that everyone picks up as a kid. For the many thousand that have moved into the state, you have to wonder if that is a culture shock. In fact, many women often complain here in Idaho that every guy on dating sites and dating apps only has pictures of them holding up dead animals or dead fish.
Did You Know that Idaho Has a Glacier?
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Idaho leaders tout benefits of bringing back passenger train service to state
BOISE—Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner wants people from Portland and Seattle to spend the weekend—and their money—in Caldwell. It would be one of the many benefits of restoring the passenger train service from those areas to the Treasure Valley, Wagoner said at the Boise Metro Chamber’s legislative forum luncheon on Thursday, which focused on the future of rail locally. The event took place at the Boise Centre. “’Come and spend a...
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Telaya Wine Co. expands into Idaho’s historic Pintler facility
NAMPA, Idaho — Is there ever too much of a good thing in retail? In some cases, yes, but how that growth is managed sets folks apart. There is growing demand throughout Idaho for the award-winning wines coming out of our winemakers’ cellars. And the economist in me says, “If the demand exceeds the supply, you can raise prices or increase the supply, but that all depends on the elasticity of your demand and supply curves.”
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help
Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 941 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 941 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths in the last week.
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
