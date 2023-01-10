Read full article on original website
Jalmaurer Gaming
5d ago
Hope his family can get some answers and justice for their loved one 🙏 Condolences to everyone who loved him🕊 R.I.P. Hector🕯
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
WGAL
Crash closes roadway in Providence Township
According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
ER Patient Kicks Nurse In Face At Hospital In Ephrata, Police Say
An emergency room patient has been charged after he kicked a nurse in the face at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, police say. Ethan D. Sorensen, 22, of Ephrata, injured the nurse and also damaged a hospital room door by punching a window during the incident on December 7, 2022, at 2:42 p.m., according to a release by area police in January 2023.
pahomepage.com
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
WGAL
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
local21news.com
Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
76-year-old man walking to store shot during robbery in Reading
A 76-year-old man walking to a store in Southwest Reading was shot Friday evening after being robbed at gun point, Reading Police say. According to investigators, the incident took place in the 200 block of Wood Street around 5:27pm on January 13, 2023. Upon their arrival officers located a man...
abc27.com
‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man charged with kidnapping
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
WGAL
Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire
LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people. The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
abc27.com
House destroyed by fire in Dauphin County
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a home in East Hanover Township on Friday night. According to the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, at around 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Shady Lane. When crews arrived on the scene there was visible smoke and fire coming from the garage. Because of the winds, the fire spread to the home, and the home is deemed to be destroyed.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
