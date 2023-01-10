ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Jalmaurer Gaming
5d ago

Hope his family can get some answers and justice for their loved one 🙏 Condolences to everyone who loved him🕊 R.I.P. Hector🕯

WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

ER Patient Kicks Nurse In Face At Hospital In Ephrata, Police Say

An emergency room patient has been charged after he kicked a nurse in the face at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, police say. Ethan D. Sorensen, 22, of Ephrata, injured the nurse and also damaged a hospital room door by punching a window during the incident on December 7, 2022, at 2:42 p.m., according to a release by area police in January 2023.
EPHRATA, PA
pahomepage.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with kidnapping

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
READING, PA
WGAL

Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire

LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police continue efforts to identify suspect from 2022 Harrisburg shooting that injured 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are continuing their efforts to identify a fifth suspect in a September 2022 shooting that injured four people. The shooting occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street in the city, police said. An investigation determined that a party was being held at a residence/business when an altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

House destroyed by fire in Dauphin County

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a home in East Hanover Township on Friday night. According to the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, at around 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Shady Lane. When crews arrived on the scene there was visible smoke and fire coming from the garage. Because of the winds, the fire spread to the home, and the home is deemed to be destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA

