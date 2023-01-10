‘The Late Kick’ host Josh Pate & Tyler Redmond talk CFP National Title

Los Angeles, Ca. (WRBL) – The WRBL Sports Team has followed the Georgia Bulldogs to Hollywood as they hunt for back-to-back College Football National Championships. During their time in Hollywood, the team caught up with some of the biggest voices in college football.

Columbus native and WRBL Weekend Sports Anchor, Tyler Redmond, caught up with a fellow Chattahoochee Valley native and “The Late Kick” podcast host Josh Pate ahead of the CFP National Title Game.

