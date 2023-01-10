Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers
HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history
Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Bryan Cutler
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the State Senate voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax on gas and diesel. Owens will also talk about how the price of some alcohol will be on the rise.
Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards are getting a new look in 2023
(WTAJ) — The new year marks a change to the Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards, here’s what you can expect. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced all 2023 medical marijuana patient and caregiver cards will come with a slightly different look. While the card may look different, there is no change whatsoever to its function. […]
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy
(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say,...
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
Shapiro announces nominations for Pennsylvania public safety leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced five nominations for public safety leaders in Pennsylvania, including the first woman ever to be appointed as Secretary of Corrections. On Friday, Shapiro announced the nominations of Laurel Harry to be Secretary of Corrections, Randy Padfield to be the Director...
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PA adopts new regulations for drinking water
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
Pa. Broadband Authority submits bulk challenge to National Broadband Map
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that around 35,000 locations have been submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the FCC’s National Broadband Map. This will make sure that the FCC works directly with internet service providers to verify...
Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
PA State Senator considers eliminating gas tax hikes as prices increase
The state’s latest gas tax hike could be eliminated if a local senator gets her way. State Senator Michele Brooks, R district 50, voted for Senate Bill 35 which would stop the controversial automatic gas tax increase for this year. The senator said higher gas prices affect everyone, not just those who drive. “I think […]
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
Pennsylvania to limit PFAS in drinking water
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid...
Pa. high schools could start offering students K-12 education training next school year
Starting next school year, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education (CTE) option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the Commonwealth. Tomás Hanna, the state...
Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
