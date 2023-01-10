ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69

Robbie Bachman — the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive — has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday. “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together,” Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser

It’s been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she’s poking a little bit of fun. The singer and fashion mogul has debuted a teaser for...

