17-year-old shot, killed in Hopewell, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting in Hopewell, police say.

The shooting happened at the Wales Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.

Details remain limited; however, neighbors described hearing five gunshots between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“I poked my head out and looked, but I’ma tell you the truth… I wasn’t gonna step all the way out. I was scared. The shooter may be ready to shoot again,” said Milton Howell, who lives nearby. He added that dozens of police cars had swarmed shortly after.

8news reporter Autumn Childress also spoke to another witness by phone who said she ran outside with sweatshirts and towels to aid the young victim. She said the teen was still conscious, and asking her and another neighbor to call his parents.

Richard Simms, another neighbor, said he walked outside to a grim scene.

“Those two ladies were trying to keep him awake,” Simms said. “He was laying on the ground, shot in the stomach, and then the police came, and I left from over there.”

Hopewell police confirmed Clifford Lamont Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion Ja’Quel King of Petersburg have been arrested in connection with this shooting. Hill Jr. was charged

with Second Degree Murder and King was charged with Accessory to Murder.

Witnesses in the area provided a vehicle description which was located leaving the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and all occupants were detained for questioning in relation to the shooting

This shooting marks the latest example of violent crimes in the city of Hopewell.

According to Delegate Carrie Coyner, who is working to reduce violence in the city, violent acts in Hopewell are up about 70%. She blames the pandemic, drugs and neighboring areas pushing out criminals. She also says this increase in crime is impacting children and their families.

This also comes as the Hopewell community continues to reel from the murder of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore, the little girl killed in a drive-by shooting at the end of 2022.

It’s some sick people in this world and they’re killing each other over stupid stuff,” Simms said.

If you have information about this shooting, you can contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284. Individuals with insight on this crime who would like to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

