Report Shows Binance Now Commands 67% of Crypto Trading Activity

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, remains firmly at the helm, closing 2022 with a 66.7% command of the trading market, in comparison to 48.7% at the beginning of the year. In a report by CryptoCompare, Binance took 66.7% of the market trading pie as far as centralized crypto exchanges are concerned at the end of 2022, after the FTX collapse. FTX was the company’s greatest rival.

