Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane.

Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting their investigation. However, detectives believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between parties that know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

