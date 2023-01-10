ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Utes fall to USC Trojans On Road

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes travelled to the Galen Center in California to take on the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Utes are coming off of a tough loss against No. 7 UCLA, 68-49. The Trojans last game was a 7-point home victory against the Colorado Buffaloes. USC...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight

WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Pepperdine

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball takes down Pepperdine 91-81 in a bounce-back victory just days after the heartbreak of the Gonzaga loss. Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s night victory from inside the Marriott Center. Game ball: Richie Saunders. Freshman Richie Saunders played less than 10 minutes for...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

The Top 10 Storylines For The Utes In 2022

SALT LAKE CITY – Now that we’ve all had a minute to decompress from a whirlwind finish to the 2022 year for Utah Athletics, we thought it would be fun to go back through some of the top headlines for the Utes. There is no doubt 2022 was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine

The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Loses To Seattle, Streak Ends At 11

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines took on the Seattle University Redhawks at home in the UCCU Center on Saturday. The Wolverines came into this game as the hottest team in the Western Athletic Conference, winning 11 straight and 12 of the last 13. The Redhawks have played well also, winning 8 of their last 11.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Beats Montana On Last Second Shot

MISSOULA, Montana – The Weber State Wildcats travelled to Dahlberg Arena in Missoula to take on the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday. The Wildcats last game was a home loss to the Idaho State Bengals. Montana’s last game was a road win against Northern Colorado. Weber State, 7-9, is...
MISSOULA, MT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy