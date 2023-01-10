ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
PUYALLUP, WA
Seattle, Washington

Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting

Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA

