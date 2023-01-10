Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
q13fox.com
New Thurston County Sheriff plans to tackle domestic violence with new team
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The new Thurston County Sheriff is planning to make some bold moves to tackle domestic violence in the county. With around 1,600 reports of domestic violence flooding in per year, it's just one of the challenges the state's youngest sheriff will face during his next four years in office.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery
Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Retail theft emphasis patrols net 8 arrests, recovery of nearly $4,000 of merchandise at Kent Target
Retail theft emphasis patrols at Target in Kent netted eight arrests and the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Kent Police Department announced Thursday. Police said it’s the third time the department has collaborated with a store on retail theft operations in the past year. KPD...
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting Bothell police patrol car
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after a pursuit leading to the driver hitting a Bothell police patrol vehicle, the Bothell Police Department announced. According to police, the incident began around 4 p.m. The driver didn’t stop for officers and almost hit a pedestrian and an officer who was on foot before police deployed spike strips.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
q13fox.com
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief officially sworn in, committed to reduce violent crime and hire officers
SEATTLE - Climbing the ranks since joining the Seattle Police Department in 1997, Adrian Diaz was sworn in as police chief on Thursday. For the past two years—125 weeks to be exact according to Diaz—he served as the department’s interim chief. Seattle City Council confirmed his appointment in early Jan. 2023.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in robbery at restaurant in Mount Baker
Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a robbery in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, officers were called to the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant at 3330 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
Seattle, Washington
Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting
Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
