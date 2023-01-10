Read full article on original website
Citi traders reap record as bank girds for tougher times
Citigroup's fixed-income traders turned in a record-setting finale to 2022 as the bank, under pressure to improve returns, braced itself for a less certain economy. Customers' bets on rates and currencies boosted revenue from fixed-income trading 31% to $3.2 billion, the firm's largest haul ever for a fourth quarter. Total trading was up 18% - trouncing the 10% increase predicted by executives just last month.
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
S&P 500 within a whisker of 4,000 in stock rebound
Stocks closed at the highest in a month after data showed a drop in inflation expectations and major banks rebounded from losses driven by worrisome outlooks. Treasuries fell. Ahead of Monday's U.S. holiday, the S&P 500 crossed its 200-day moving average and finished within a hair of 4,000. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which reported results, pushed higher. The Nasdaq 100 climbed for a sixth straight day, the longest winning run since November 2021 - the month when it hit an all-time high.
Goldman lost $1.2 billion in just nine months in newest unit
Three months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. carved out a new division to house what's left of its once-ambitious foray on Main Street, it's giving shareholders a clearer look at those financials. The collection of businesses - including Goldman's Apple Card - now packaged into the segment dubbed Platform Solutions...
API offers three pillars to strengthen already-strong energy industry
America’s energy industry is strong heading into 2023, with oil and natural gas production rising and emissions falling as natural gas increasingly replaces coal in generating electricity. “But the state could be stronger,” said Mike Sommers, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute, during the association’s...
Bond yields tumble as traders dial back fed wagers
Treasury yields slumped as inflation showed signs of easing, which could make the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent a harsher economic downturn. Stocks saw mild gains. Wall Street looked past its initial disappointment with a just in-line consumer price index to...
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather spreads
The insurance industry is struggling to adapt to a new normal in which losses fueled by climate change are now regularly exceeding $100 billion a year. Insured losses from natural disasters hit about $120 billion in 2022, most of which was weather related, according to data compiled by Munich Re. Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida in September, was responsible for about half that. Including uninsured losses, the total cost of storms, droughts, earthquakes and fires last year was $270 billion.
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors - a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation - are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion. The New York-based company said it had profit of $8.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts...
Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.51 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by...
Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
Shaw: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Thursday reported profit of $124.6 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. The communications and media company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. _____
Oil rises a sixth day as U.S. data shows inflation moderating
Growing confidence in China's recovery and mounting evidence of cooling U.S. inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. U.S. consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
Yellen says U.S. to take extraordinary steps to avert a default
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department will begin taking special accounting maneuvers on Jan. 19 to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit, urging lawmakers to boost the ceiling to avert a devastating payments default. "The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due...
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
