Cleveland, OH

Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Education is a civil right, yet nearly 60 years after the Civil Rights Act, inequity persists: Michael A. Baston and Laura Bloomberg

CLEVELAND -- America has long been touted as a land of opportunity, where anyone can attain a better life with enough hard work and determination. But not all opportunities are created equal, and many inequities begin with a disparity in educational attainment. The impact of COVID-19 provides a recent example. College enrollment dropped by 4.2% nationally between fall 2020 and fall 2022 but. according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the impact was greater among Black (6.9%), Native American (6.5%) and international (8.4%) students.
CLEVELAND, OH
No. 10 Cleveland Heights cruises to complete win, 74-42, vs. Gilmour to close out ELB Invitational

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — J.R. Bremer likened his team’s play this season to a light switch. Often turned on, his Tigers have sometimes turned that switch off. The only time Saturday night that anyone at Cleveland Heights turned off the light switch came after the host school’s 74-42 win against Gilmour Academy, when the custodial staff turned off the lights while Bremer still stood on the floor.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
National memorial designation for Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial reminds us to never forget: editorial

In the 1950s, many Holocaust survivors who had lost loved ones, neighbors, friends to the Hitler killing machine -- not just in Germany, but Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and elsewhere -- ended up in Greater Cleveland. But how best to mourn, to remember and memorialize those they’d lost, and where to offer prayers of remembrance, the mourners’ Kaddish, for those who’d been murdered?
CLEVELAND, OH
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SOLON, OH
28 Cleveland Horror Stories In 4 Words

Reddit users in San Diego and Buffalo came up with threads asking other users to share a four-word horror story about their respective cities. User anony-mouse8604 borrowed the idea and used it for Cleveland, asking users to "Write a Cleveland horror story in four words." These are the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
CLEVELAND, OH
