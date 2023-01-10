Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Devaluing teachers hurts America by hollowing out our education system: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Shame on those Akron teachers for thinking they deserve a living wage, for believing there’s something amiss with a society where first-year educators earn just a bit more than the guy who delivers pizza or a short-order cook at Denny’s. Never mind that these teachers spent...
Education is a civil right, yet nearly 60 years after the Civil Rights Act, inequity persists: Michael A. Baston and Laura Bloomberg
CLEVELAND -- America has long been touted as a land of opportunity, where anyone can attain a better life with enough hard work and determination. But not all opportunities are created equal, and many inequities begin with a disparity in educational attainment. The impact of COVID-19 provides a recent example. College enrollment dropped by 4.2% nationally between fall 2020 and fall 2022 but. according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the impact was greater among Black (6.9%), Native American (6.5%) and international (8.4%) students.
No. 10 Cleveland Heights cruises to complete win, 74-42, vs. Gilmour to close out ELB Invitational
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — J.R. Bremer likened his team’s play this season to a light switch. Often turned on, his Tigers have sometimes turned that switch off. The only time Saturday night that anyone at Cleveland Heights turned off the light switch came after the host school’s 74-42 win against Gilmour Academy, when the custodial staff turned off the lights while Bremer still stood on the floor.
Win Tickets to the Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour!
Legendary hip-hop acts are coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, T.I., Trina and more are all coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 3!. For your chance to go for free, this weekend only, text 93TICKETS to 23845!. “LEGENDZ...
Dozens attend the 1st Annual Eastside Chess Tournament in East Cleveland
Progress with Chess and the East Cleveland Public Library organized the event to help encourage and promote tournament chess in the community.
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
lorainathletics.org
Season’s best times as two Titans make the finals at Ohio State University High School Qualifer
January 14, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio – Your Lorain Titan track team was back in action on a cold Saturday in Columbus at Ohio State Universities’ French Field House. A contingent of 12 student athletes left Lorain at 7 am for the long journey south to Columbus to meet up with some of the top talent in central Ohio.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
The Nauti Mermaid shuts down in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Nauti Mermaid has shut down. The Warehouse District restaurant posted on its website its final day was this past Sunday, Jan. 8.
FOX 8 interview: ‘Popeyes meme kid’ signs NIL deal with Popeyes
The "Popeyes meme kid" became a social media superstar after a video on Vine went viral in 2013.
National memorial designation for Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial reminds us to never forget: editorial
In the 1950s, many Holocaust survivors who had lost loved ones, neighbors, friends to the Hitler killing machine -- not just in Germany, but Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and elsewhere -- ended up in Greater Cleveland. But how best to mourn, to remember and memorialize those they’d lost, and where to offer prayers of remembrance, the mourners’ Kaddish, for those who’d been murdered?
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wines to be featured at Alexander Pierce Restaurant
AKRON, Ohio – Alexander Pierce Restaurant is holding a dinner featuring Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wines of Sonoma County, California, on Thursday, Jan. 19. Menu is in the works, but dinner will be five courses paired with five wines. Sparkling wine will be poured as a welcome wine, and a dessert wine will be served as well.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Empress Taytu Owners Looking to Sell Business, Building and Retire
For 31 years, the St. Clair Superior restaurant has been the place to go for Ethiopian fare
Solon’s big weekend could be Comets’ coming of age moment: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The low point of Solon’s season prompted Caleb Walker to invite all of his teammates to his house. They watched film of their 31-point loss last week at Medina, assessed their deficiencies and took it to heart. Coach Tony DeCesare noticed a difference in his boys basketball team when they returned to practice from Walker’s house.
Great Big Home & Garden Show returns to Cleveland IX Center
The Great Big Home & Garden Show is returning to Cleveland in February!
Cleveland Scene
28 Cleveland Horror Stories In 4 Words
Reddit users in San Diego and Buffalo came up with threads asking other users to share a four-word horror story about their respective cities. User anony-mouse8604 borrowed the idea and used it for Cleveland, asking users to "Write a Cleveland horror story in four words." These are the best responses.
Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
