Howell, MI

Foxes Journey Sanctuary

By Jake Bekemeyer
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Foxes Journey Sanctuary

Foxes Journey Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Howell that provides a home to as many foxes as possible and offers services to any fox in need. Along with the operation of its fox rescue facility, the organization offers programs, including the Smart as a Fox Summer Reading Program, where kids can come and read to foxes. The organization says the foxes enjoy this as much as the humans. The organization also provides information to the public about the proper care of foxes while creating a comfortable living environment for them to thrive.

