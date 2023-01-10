High School Football: Bobby Clayton leaves Gulf Breeze, becomes Fort Walton Beach head coach

One of the most successful head football coaches in Gulf Breeze history has decided to leave for a new opportunity.

Following seven seasons leading the Dolphins program, Bobby Clayton has stepped down as head coach to accept the same position on Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School. The news was first reported by Northwest Florida Daily News sports editor Seth Stringer.

Attending as a student in the 1990s, Clayton served as a defensive backs coach and an offensive coordinator at Gulf Breeze prior to spending two seasons as an assistant at Pine Forest. Those years preceded his Dolphins head coaching tenure.

"I've been always been between two high schools in this area in Gulf Breeze and Pine Forest. I just felt like it was time for a change and a move," he said. "This opportunity presented itself, it came out of right field. It really feels good to make a decision, be offered and seeked a little bit."

Gulf Breeze is the only Pensacola-area football program currently with a head-coaching vacancy.

Clayton replaces head coach George Petree, who was let go after the Vikings went winless this past season. The team had a 1-9 record the year prior, with that lone victory coming via forfeit.

Fort Walton Beach's last winning season came in 2012. However, Clayton has experience guiding a program through a rebuild, as the Dolphins were just 8-23 in the three seasons prior to his arrival.

"Gulf Breeze was a school that was struggling with football and I thought I had the skillset and some of my coaches had the skillset to go down there and affect change, and affect change pretty quickly," Clayton said. "I think everybody is realistic in this approach; we're not going to go in day one and a state championship is going to come knocking on our door. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication."

Clayton says he will bring the majority of his coaching staff to Fort Walton Beach, while he wasn't specific as to who and how many will join him.

His Dolphins tenure concludes with a 42-29 overall record, leading the program to four state playoff appearances.

"Man, we've had a good run here," Clayton said. "It's my hometown, it's where I'm from. I take a lot of pride in bringing Gulf Breeze football back to where it needed to be. There's been a lot of people that have contributed along the way, from supportive boosters and people that supported this community to great coaches and last, but not least, a lot of the great players that have allowed me to coach them, listened and followed our detailed plan.

"Gulf Breeze football is definitely on the map. It's definitely a great place for kids to go to school and a great place for kids to compete and play athletics. I know this school will continue to thrive."

Gulf Breeze and Fort Walton Beach will not play each other in 2023. The Vikings are in District 1-3S, as is Booker T. Washington, Escambia and Pine Forest.

