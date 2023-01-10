ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

High School Football: Bobby Clayton leaves Gulf Breeze, becomes Fort Walton Beach head coach

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkNtl_0k9j4fJg00

One of the most successful head football coaches in Gulf Breeze history has decided to leave for a new opportunity.

Following seven seasons leading the Dolphins program, Bobby Clayton has stepped down as head coach to accept the same position on Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School. The news was first reported by Northwest Florida Daily News sports editor Seth Stringer.

Attending as a student in the 1990s, Clayton served as a defensive backs coach and an offensive coordinator at Gulf Breeze prior to spending two seasons as an assistant at Pine Forest. Those years preceded his Dolphins head coaching tenure.

"I've been always been between two high schools in this area in Gulf Breeze and Pine Forest. I just felt like it was time for a change and a move," he said. "This opportunity presented itself, it came out of right field. It really feels good to make a decision, be offered and seeked a little bit."

2022 PNJ Fall All-Area: Pensacola's best from football, volleyball, golf and more

Cast your vote!: Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 3-7?

Gulf Breeze is the only Pensacola-area football program currently with a head-coaching vacancy.

Clayton replaces head coach George Petree, who was let go after the Vikings went winless this past season. The team had a 1-9 record the year prior, with that lone victory coming via forfeit.

Fort Walton Beach's last winning season came in 2012. However, Clayton has experience guiding a program through a rebuild, as the Dolphins were just 8-23 in the three seasons prior to his arrival.

"Gulf Breeze was a school that was struggling with football and I thought I had the skillset and some of my coaches had the skillset to go down there and affect change, and affect change pretty quickly," Clayton said. "I think everybody is realistic in this approach; we're not going to go in day one and a state championship is going to come knocking on our door. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication."

Clayton says he will bring the majority of his coaching staff to Fort Walton Beach, while he wasn't specific as to who and how many will join him.

His Dolphins tenure concludes with a 42-29 overall record, leading the program to four state playoff appearances.

"Man, we've had a good run here," Clayton said. "It's my hometown, it's where I'm from. I take a lot of pride in bringing Gulf Breeze football back to where it needed to be. There's been a lot of people that have contributed along the way, from supportive boosters and people that supported this community to great coaches and last, but not least, a lot of the great players that have allowed me to coach them, listened and followed our detailed plan.

"Gulf Breeze football is definitely on the map. It's definitely a great place for kids to go to school and a great place for kids to compete and play athletics. I know this school will continue to thrive."

Gulf Breeze and Fort Walton Beach will not play each other in 2023. The Vikings are in District 1-3S, as is Booker T. Washington, Escambia and Pine Forest.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WKRG News 5

Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

SHOOTING IN NAVARRE

At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Topgolf competitor coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — BigShots Golf incorporates two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: golfing and dining out.  “What we do is we have anchored our experience around food,” BigShots Golf’s Chief Operating Officer T.J. Schier said. “We’ve got an outdoor driving range with some great technology. So, whether you’re a golfer and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage photos and video from south Alabama

(WKRG) — Strong storms swept through south Alabama Thursday morning and afternoon, damaging homes, snapping trees and tearing up power lines. WKRG News 5 is tracking damage across the area. Just before 1 p.m., reports of damage to homes and downed power lines south of Mount Vernon came in just as a tornado warning expired […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Thank you, Randy Patrick: 43 years at WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thank you, Randy Patrick for 43 years of broadcasting excellence at WKRG! Randy is ‘closing this chapter’ after over four decades covering National Championships, NCAA March Madness, Southern League Baseball, the Senior Bowl and so much more. A 2018 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame nominee, Randy kick started his career in […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
ssrnews.com

State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution

Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office finds missing teenager

UPDATE: The post was updated to read: “Donald Reco has been located. Thank you for your shares!” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office made a Facebook post late Friday night saying they were looking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of Santa Rosa Island, Florida in 1861

The Battle of Santa Rosa Island — also known as the Assault on Camp Brown — was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America on October 9, 1861, during the Civil War. Under orders from General Braxton Bragg, Brigadier General Richard H. Anderson led a small contingent of Confederate troops in a surprise attack on Union forces near Fort Pickens, under the command of Colonel Harvey Brown. Anderson sailed from the mainland in two small steamers and landed on Santa Rosa Island, roughly four miles east of the fort. Anderson proceeded to divide his men into three columns and marched toward the fort. Approaching Fort Pickens, the Confederates attacked the 6th Regiment of New York Volunteers at their camp, about a mile from the fort. The New Yorkers were routed and retreated. Anderson decided to take defensive positions, in the hope the fort would surrender. However, Union reinforcements arrived at the fort and Colonel Brown launched a successful attack on Anderson and his men, forcing them to withdraw and leave the island. At some point, Anderson received a severe wound to his left elbow.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy